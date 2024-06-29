LTC(R) Alexander R. Tambascia Releases High-Octane Sci-Fi Autobiography
ODAT: Orbital Drop Armor Team: Book 1 Baptized in Blood Brings Futuristic Warfare to LifeUNITED STATES, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world of military science fiction just got a lot more exciting with the release of ODAT: Orbital Drop Armor Team: Book 1 Baptized in Blood by LTC(R) Alexander R. Tambascia. This high-octane, sci-fi thrill ride is not your grandpa’s military memoir. It’s a heart-pounding adventure that drops readers right into the middle of a futuristic war, where the line between man and machine blurs, and courage is tested under alien skies.
About the Book:
Experience every bullet whizzing past, every bone-jarring impact of the Orbital Drop Armor, and every heart-stopping moment of bravery through the eyes of LTC Tambascia. His autobiography, set in a captivating futuristic setting, is a testament to the resilience and fortitude of our men and women in uniform. More than just a sci-fi tale, it’s a story of bravery, courage, and self-sacrifice that will resonate with anyone who appreciates stories about overcoming immense challenges.
ODAT: Baptized in Blood is military sci-fi at its most authentic, a page-turner that will leave readers strapped in for a warp-speed ride.
About the Author:
Meet LTC(R) Alexander R. Tambascia, a battle-hardened veteran of the United States Army with 28 years of distinguished service. Enlisting as an E1 Private in 1990, he rose through the ranks to become an E6 Staff Sergeant before being commissioned into the Armor CAV. His career was decorated with numerous awards, including the Bronze Star Medal, Joint Commendation Medal, and Army Commendation Medal (x4), among others. Despite being medically retired in May 2020, LTC Tambascia’s mission continues.
Driven by a deep desire to share both the triumphs and tribulations of military life, including the harsh realities of PTSD and survivor's guilt, LTC Tambascia combines personal experiences with a Sci-Fi backdrop. He delivers a thrilling journey through his ODAT universe, using actual science, warfare, and tactics to create a real world that will evoke a full spectrum of emotions.
What Inspired the Book?
Inspired by a conversation with famed Sci-Fi author Jonathan Yanez, LTC Tambascia was motivated to share his own story. Despite initial reluctance, his desire to help other veterans struggling with the trauma of war led him to create the ODAT SAGA. His book serves not only as a thrilling narrative but also as a source of inspiration and guidance for veterans facing similar challenges.
Primary Message:
Embodying the spirit of resilience and perseverance, ODAT: Baptized in Blood delivers a powerful message: "We shall never quit, there will be No Surrender!” Through the trials faced by humanity against superior alien forces, LTC Tambascia illustrates the importance of never giving up and constantly striving to overcome adversity. His story is a beacon of hope and motivation, especially for younger readers who aspire to serve and better themselves.
About LTC(R) Alexander R. Tambascia:
A retired Armor CAV officer, LTC Tambascia is a decorated veteran whose career spanned nearly three decades. His transition from military service to author allows him to continue his mission of supporting veterans and sharing the uncensored truth of military life. He currently resides in the free state of New Hampshire with his Army Working K9, Wife and daughters.
