Boost Productivity Using Motivational Assessments as Best Practices to Engage, Train, and Retain Leaders & Employees

Headshot of Arlene Gale Arlene at workshop

Arlene Gale, award-winning business development & communication expert, earns groundbreaking certification as Motivational Maps assessor, trainer, consultant.

Behavior changes because motivation changes. Motivation changes because something in life or work changed. Understanding motivation is key to living a life with maximum satisfaction & productivity.” — Arlene Gale, Motivational Maps Licensed Practitioner

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, U.S.A., June 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Motivation drives a person to make decisions and act in specific ways in different situations and circumstances.

Arlene Gale uses Motivational Maps to guide business clients to better understand and create improved outcomes to:

• Hire the best employee fit from the start to build/support the desired corporate culture.

• Build stronger, more productive teams and more valuable, engaged communities.

• Identify and train future leaders for succession planning.

• Reduce employee/membership turnover.

• Embrace, grow, and benefit individuals and the business by understanding diverse motivational drivers.

• Increase overall productivity and profitability.

Arlene Gale guides businesses and associations to use Motivation Map Assessments for resolving some of the biggest problems experienced in businesses today:

• Lack of employee engagement. (Research shows 2/3 of employees are disengaged at dome level from their work and work environment, which costs a business money in salaries, benefits, and customers). https://www.gallup.com/workplace/643286/engagement-hits-11-year-low.aspx#:~:text=U.S.%20Employee%20Engagement%20Trend,and%2017%25%20are%20actively%20disengaged.

• Increased workplace conflict, especially between generations. (With four generations in today’s workplace, communication, work ethic, and experience often conflict.)

https://emergingrnleader.com/five-takeaways-from-the-gallup-workforce-summit/

https://www.gallup.com/workplace/610856/new-challenge-engaging-younger-workers.aspx

https://www.hr-brew.com/stories/2024/04/12/gen-z-hybrid-work-preferences

• Increased stress and burnout. (Research shows that workplace burnout is on the rise across generations due to lack of proper workplace training, task clarity, lack of access to mental health services, increased perceived hostile work environments, and more.) https://sloanreview.mit.edu/article/with-burnout-on-the-rise-what-can-companies-do-about-it/

https://www.theguardian.com/society/2023/jul/23/people-at-increased-risk-of-burnout-due-to-more-demanding-workdays-tuc-says

With Motivation Maps, businesses also learn to better understand mis-identified issues such as “imposter syndrome,” which is really “psychological safety.”

Research has shown for decades, across many different personal and professional scenarios, that people make decisions based on emotions, feelings, and moods. These are exactly what Motivation Maps assessments measure.

However, based on Arlene’s years of professional research many businesses are still relying on personality assessments that only measure cognitive/thinking decision processes. Arlene’s research of nearly a dozen assessment tools indicates that by their own admission most personality assessments measure aspects of our lives that do not change significantly over a lifetime, therefore many personality assessments discourage repeat testing.

Motivation Assessments measure the parts of us that DO change. It makes sense that as we move through our lives, circumstances change, lifestyles change, and relationships change, which impact each of us differently. Using Motivational Maps as a baseline, then setting goals and creating action steps to address satisfaction levels, repetition of the assessment can show positive results in personal growth, productivity, engagement, and teamwork, for example.

Motivation occurs at a mostly subconscious level. This is why we can’t accurately point at someone and say, “They are motivated by abc or xyz.” This is why when motivation changes most people may not notice it in themselves or in someone else. This is also the reason most people cannot verbalize that motivation change has occurred at all or why that change occurred. Behavior changes are the only tell. The answer to knowing and understanding motivation is the completion and analysis of Motivational Maps Assessment for individuals and teams.

Scenarios of How Motivation Assessments are Used to Benefit Businesses

1) There is a team – sales, marketing, business development, or human resources - where changes are required. Some managers are change adverse while other are eager to make changes. Some managers are risk adverse while others are risk takers. These different motivators can create conflict, reduce productivity, increase turnover, and worse. As a result of these different individual motivators some team members are less stress and burnout tolerant than others. Identifying these different motivators allows the opportunity to create enhanced tools and techniques for solving problems, increasing communication, and brainstorming results that are better as a cooperative whole.

2) A long-time manager has a very productive history and is liked by coworkers. This person has moved up through the ranks and is considered a profit-maker. However, this person’s engagement level with other employees and managers has dropped recently as has productivity (project results). Deadlines are not being met. Team members are not given assignments in a timely manner. Motivation is linked to job performance, and it doesn’t just change for no reason. Something has changed at work or in their life circumstances to change this person’s motivation. If the motivation change that is negatively impacting individual and team performance isn’t addressed, it will lead to the manager quitting or being let go. (This is a loss of a valuable resource that might have bene prevented if changing motivators were known and addressed.) It can create increased disengagement and turnover in the group. Productivity decreases will decrease profits, too.

3) Someone who is great at their current job is promoted into a leadership position, but problems and complaints increase. Not everyone is motivated to be a leader or manager. For example, some people don’t have the innate skill and desire to be trained to handle:

• Conflict resolution, therefore, they avoid conflicts, which really means pushing conflict out of their hands and downstream to become someone else’s problem.

• Assigning tasks with deadlines or trusting others to get the work done, which results in burnout and micromanagement.

• Social situations where meeting and mingling with other department heads or clients is a necessary part of the job.

• Budget, schedules, and personal assignments or assessments are not motivators and shut the person’s ability to perform any part of these tasks down.

4) Assembling non-profit and other board of directors for individual fit to benefit the organizational goals and performance.

About Arlene Gale

Arlene Gale specializes in assessments that empower clients to elevate employee motivation, enhance engagement and productivity, boost team performance, and cultivate emerging leaders, while reducing turnover, conflict, stress, and burnout. With decades of experience working with businesses and associations in strategic planning, communication, and team building across various industries, Arlene has helped clients generate millions of dollars in new business. Arlene is a professional speaker, certified trainer and consultant, as well as an international award-winning author. Arlene is one of the first 30 professionals to fully earn their Motivational Maps certification in North America. Arlene is also a member of the acclaimed John Maxwell team. Arlene’s signature program, "The Nature Code," explores both human nature and nature itself, fostering impactful transformations while entertaining and engaging audiences. Arlene's expertise in organization dynamics guides clients in navigating growth and change to help secure their most valuable assets: Their human resources.

About Motivational Maps

Motivational Maps can produce more than one million different results, because each assessment result is created for each individual person. People are not put in a box with other people who answered similarly. Motivational Maps measures nine different motivational drivers. Everyone has all nine motivators, but these appear in different order and in different intensity and satisfaction levels.

Motivation Maps, LTD, began conducting assessment in Europe in 2006 after years of research and testing. There are more than 1,000 licensed practitioners in 15 countries, about 30 certified in North America.

Motivational Maps Ltd. is a UK-based training organization pioneering a unique model of motivation, the Motivational Maps®, a tool that allows motivation to be measured and quantified. The Maps assessment questionnaire has been translated into 10 languages besides English. More than 100,000 Maps have been completed worldwide. Motivational Maps® is ISO-accredited.

QUOTE:

Behavior changes because motivation changes. Motivation changes because something in life or work changed. Understanding motivation is key to living a life with maximum satisfaction & productivity.

--- Arlene Gale, Motivational Maps Licensed Practitioner

