Odin Industries CEO Ryan Hawley Featured on Leadership Talks Podcast

Ryan L Hawley - Odin Industries CEO

Ryan Hawley sat down with the CEO of Boardsi last week to discuss Leadership, Mentors, and the latest news from Odin Industries.

CORAL SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Odin Industries, a global leader in medical case management and evacuation services, is pleased to announce that its CEO, Ryan Hawley, recently appeared on the Leadership Talks Podcast, hosted by the CEO of Boardsi. The episode is now available for streaming here.

In this engaging and insightful episode, Ryan Hawley discusses the journey and growth of Odin Industries, sharing his experiences and strategies in entrepreneurship. The conversation delves into the company's business model, its ambitious growth plans, and the critical role of family in Hawley's entrepreneurial journey.

Listeners can expect to gain valuable insights into how Odin Industries has navigated the challenges of the medical case management and evacuation industry, driven by a client-centric approach that emphasizes the importance of listening to and understanding clients' needs. Hawley also shares personal anecdotes about balancing the demands of running a successful business with family life.

"We are thrilled to have Ryan share his story on the Leadership Talks Podcast," said the CEO of Boardsi. "His journey is a testament to the power of resilience, innovation, and the impact of a strong support system both at work and at home."

To listen to the episode, visit: Leadership Talks Podcast with Ryan Hawley.

For more information about Odin Industries and to stay updated on their latest developments, please visit Odin Industries Website.

About Odin Industries:

Odin Industries is a pioneering company dedicated to providing comprehensive medical case management and evacuation services worldwide. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Odin Industries serves a diverse range of clients, ensuring their health and safety through customized and efficient solutions.

About Boardsi:

Boardsi is a pioneering platform dedicated to revolutionizing corporate governance by connecting companies with top-tier executive talent for board positions and advisory roles. Founded with the mission to enhance organizational leadership and drive strategic growth, Boardsi leverages a vast network of seasoned professionals across diverse industries. By facilitating the placement of highly qualified board members and advisors, Boardsi empowers businesses to navigate complex challenges, innovate, and achieve their long-term objectives. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on fostering impactful relationships, Boardsi is redefining the way companies build and benefit from their leadership teams.