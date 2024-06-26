June 26, 2024 - Attorney General Miyares Supports Legislation to Protect Americans from Unlawful Prosecutions by the International Criminal Court

Commonwealth of Virginia

Attorney General Miyares Supports Legislation to Protect Americans from Unlawful Prosecutions by the International Criminal Court

RICHMOND, Va. – Attorney General Jason Miyares today announced his support for S. 4484, the Illegitimate Court Counteraction Act (ICC Act), joining a 20-state coalition of attorneys general in a letter to United States Senate leadership. This legislation aims to shield American civil and military officials from unlawful prosecutions by the International Criminal Court (ICC). The House companion resolution (H.R. 8282) has already passed with broad bipartisan support.

“Americans are not subject to the ICC, an international body that lacks any real authority or enforcement mechanisms,” said Attorney General Miyares. “The United States must stand firm against any attempts to undermine our justice system and sovereignty.”

The ICC Act would impose sanctions on any foreign person who has engaged in, aided, or materially assisted illegitimate ICC prosecutorial actions, as determined by the President. Such actions include efforts to investigate, arrest, detain, or prosecute any American citizen, U.S. Armed Forces member, U.S. government official, or anyone working on behalf of the U.S., as well as any entity organized under U.S. laws or within any U.S. jurisdiction. Sanctions also apply to ICC actions against citizens of NATO allies or major non-NATO allies who have not consented to ICC jurisdiction.

The legislation also requires the President to block and prohibit property transactions by persons involved in illegitimate ICC prosecutorial action and to immediately revoke any U.S. visa held by them or their immediate family members, rendering them ineligible for U.S. admission. The ICC Act also rescinds funding for the ICC and prohibits the use of U.S. funds for the ICC.

In addition to Attorney General Miyares, the attorneys general of the following states also signed on to the letter: Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia.

To read the letter, click here.

