Clicklease Successfully Completes $220 Million Securitization
Clicklease completes securitization, selling $220M in bonds to expand innovative leasing solutions.
This securitization shows how strong our business model is and the confidence that investors have in Clicklease.”WEST VALLEY CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clicklease, a leading provider of innovative leasing solutions, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its first securitization and sale of bonds. This transaction was the securitization of 34,000 leases, totaling $220 million USD.
— Bart Longson, CEO
Clicklease offers small ticket equipment leasing options with its best-in-class technology and proprietary algorithms delivering instant decisions and funding, putting more control into the hands of equipment dealers. The success of this transaction will help further expand Clicklease's offerings and enhance its technological capabilities. Clicklease will continue to lead the equipment leasing industry.
Clicklease has strategically built a sophisticated business resulting in a robust portfolio of equipment leases. The company focuses on providing revenue-generating equipment essential to its small business customers. Clicklease helps small business owners get the equipment they need by offering fixed monthly payments, making equipment more accessible.
Bart Longson, CEO of Clicklease, expressed his excitement, stating, "This securitization shows how strong our business model is and the confidence that investors have in Clicklease. We are optimistic about the opportunities the closing of this transaction will create for our customers and partners."
Alex Nash, President of Clicklease, added, "The interest level we received in our company nationwide further validated our approach to leasing solutions and our belief in the Clicklease product. We are grateful for the support and trust from our investors, and we look forward to continuing our mission to revolutionize the leasing industry."
ATLAS SP Securities was the sole structuring agent and served as sole book runner on the transaction.
“Clicklease’s innovative leasing solutions empower small businesses to get the equipment they need, and we’re pleased to have supported the company on its first-of-its-kind micro-ticket 144a equipment ABS transaction,” said Thomas Pai, Head of Auto and Equipment Origination at ATLAS SP. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with Clicklease, providing businesses the support needed to grow and succeed in today’s operating environment.”
Clicklease remains dedicated to empowering businesses by offering innovative and accessible leasing options. The successful bond sale is a pivotal moment for Clicklease, enabling it to continue to drive innovation and deliver exceptional value to our customers.
About Clicklease
Clicklease is a leading provider of leasing solutions, offering businesses flexible and accessible options to obtain the equipment they need. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Clicklease strives to make leasing simple, transparent, and affordable. To learn more, visit clicklease.com.
About ATLAS SP Partners
ATLAS SP is a global investment firm providing stable capital, financing, advisory and institutional products to market participants seeking innovative and bespoke structured credit and asset backed solutions. We’re proud to build upon a legacy of client excellence that includes certainty of execution, deep expertise and full-service capabilities across the asset management landscape. For more information, visit www.atlas-sp.com
