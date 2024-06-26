How Nurse Practitioners Help to Address the Nursing Shortage

Rutherford, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rutherford, New Jersey -

Nurse practitioners (NPs) continue to be recognized as one of the most important and in-demand careers according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. For the second year in a row NPs are projected to have the highest growth rate among all occupations with approximately 18,600 nurse practitioners anticipated to enter the workforce through 2032. This is due to a variety of factors—including physician shortages, a rapidly expanding baby boomer population, and the increasing autonomy of nurse practitioners.

To help fill the nursing provider or practitioner shortage, Felician University is offering two advanced nursing degrees in an online format: Master of Science in Nursing - Family Nurse Practitioner (MSN-FNP) and Master of Science in Nursing – Adult-Gerontology Primary Care Nurse Practitioner (MSN-AGPCNP). The online MSN-FNP and online MSN-AGPCNP programs are designed to offer working nurses with convenience and flexibility so they can continue to care for patients as an RN while advancing their knowledge, skills, and credentials. The distinguishing factor between these two degrees is that the online Family Nurse Practitioner program teaches health care across the lifespan, whereas the MSN-AGPCNP program focuses on the health of adolescents through to older adults.

While both registered nurses and nurse practitioners are in demand, NPs have the unique distinction of being permitted, depending on state, to prescribe treatments, order tests, and diagnose patients—similar to those duties ordinarily performed by physicians. By offering clinical expertise that combines diagnosis and treatment of various health conditions, NPs can provide invaluable services for the health of patients of all ages. In doing so, NPs are providing primary care services to patients, and are helping to alleviate the limited resource strain the public is feeling, by providing a valuable solution to the nationwide primary care shortage.

Nurse practitioners are not physicians. However, they may work autonomously (in most states) or in collaboration with a care team and are licensed to provide many of the same or similar functions a physician performs. Nurse practitioners are responsible for managing a patient’s overall health plan and care including educating patients on disease prevention and guidance for a healthy lifestyle. They may also diagnose and treat chronic conditions; order, perform and interpret diagnostic tests (x-rays, labs, etc.); and prescribe medications.

In short, nurse practitioners are vital to the sustainability and growth of our modern healthcare system. They offer a wide range of acute, primary, and specialty care services intended to help keep patients healthy at all stages of life.

Felician University’s online MSN-Family Nurse Practitioner and MSN-Adult-Gerontology Primary Care Nurse Practitioner programs prepare experienced nurses for career advancement through new career opportunities, leadership roles, expanded nursing knowledge and clinical competency. These unique online MSN degree programs incorporate simulation and technology into practice, provide evidence-based care and prevention, and advance nursing science.

About Felician University

Felician University is an independent co-educational Catholic/Franciscan University founded and sponsored by the Felician Sisters to educate a diverse population of students within the framework of a liberal arts tradition. Its mission is to provide a full complement of learning experiences, reinforced with strong academic and student development programs designed to bring students to their highest potential and prepare them to meet the challenges of the 21st century with informed minds and understanding hearts.

The University operates on two campuses in Lodi and Rutherford, New Jersey. It began as Immaculate Conception Normal School with the first summer session commencing on July 5, 1923.

The master’s degree program in nursing and post-graduate APN certificate program at Felician University are accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (http://www.ccneaccreditation.org).

