NNRMLS Increases Investment in the National Association of REALTORS® Corporate Ally Program in 2024

About

NORTHERN NEVADA REGIONAL MLS Founded in 2003, the Northern Nevada Regional Multiple Listing Service (NNRMLS) serves the REALTORS® of Reno, Sparks, Carson City, Fernley, Fallon, Yerington, Minden, Gardnerville, East Lake Tahoe, and Topaz areas. NNRMLS is the region’s largest member-based MLS, serving real-estate professionals from more than seven counties and offering the most accurate and up-to-date information on properties available in Northern Nevada. NNRMLS is dedicated to serving its approximately 4,000 brokers, agents and appraisers by offering innovative tools and meaningful business solutions. The members of NNRMLS are your trusted source of real estate expertise. The NNRMLS vision is to foster a trusted cooperative real estate marketplace by delivering industry-leading information, expertise, and solutions.

About NNRMLS