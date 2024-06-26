NNRMLS Increases Investment in the National Association of REALTORS® Corporate Ally Program in 2024
NAR’s Corporate Ally Program is aimed at protecting, promoting, and strengthening the real estate industry.
Allies like NNRMLS are supporting this program to help us protect, promote, and strengthen the industry by advocating and addressing the real estate community's most pressing challenges.”RENO, NEVADA, USA, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Northern Nevada Regional Multiple Listing Service (NNRMLS) Board of Trustees has approved a Platinum-R investment in the National Association of REALTORS® Corporate Ally Program (CAP) for 2024.
— NAR’s Vice President of Political Advocacy Jonathan Waclawski
This investment continues NNRMLS’ commitment to its existing partnership with NAR. This year’s investment increased NNRMLS’ annual contribution amount by 100% over its Golden-R investment in 2023.
“At NNRMLS, we’re dedicated to supporting our Members as the trusted source of real estate expertise and this commitment by our Board displays that commitment in a very tangible way,” NNRMLS CEO George Pickard said.
NAR’s Corporate Ally Program (CAP) is a powerful partnership between the National Association of REALTORS® and corporate allies aimed at protecting, promoting, and strengthening the real estate industry.
“Our Board of Trustees in Northern Nevada realizes the importance of investing in our businesses. The CAP program allows us to contribute to NAR’s efforts of empowering REALTORS® to preserve, protect, and advance the right to real property for all.” NNRMLS President Bob Getto said. “With this year’s increased commitment, we stand side by side with national colleagues as they advocate for the most important issues facing our industry.”
“The National Association of Realtors® is thrilled that the Northern Nevada Regional Multiple Listing Service has increased their investment in NAR’s Corporate Ally Program,” said NAR’s Vice President of Political Advocacy Jonathan Waclawski. “Allies like NNRMLS are supporting this program to help us protect, promote, and strengthen the industry by advocating and addressing the real estate community's most pressing challenges. We thank NNRMLS again for being part of moving the needle on critical issues in real estate, and we look forward to working alongside them again.”
CAP supports federal, state, and local advocacy campaigns and public policy priorities. As the preeminent soft money program for the real estate industry, CAP has the funding and prestige to successfully push for and fight against issues that affect us all. NAR uses these voluntary
investments to increase its presence in Washington D.C., in state capitals, and in town halls across the U.S., and to fight for political results that favor our industry and our members.
About NNRMLS
Founded in 2003, the Northern Nevada Regional Multiple Listing Service (NNRMLS) serves its approximately 4,000-member real estate professionals throughout the region, including the areas of Reno, Sparks, Carson City, Fernley, Fallon, Yerington, Minden, Gardnerville, East Lake Tahoe, and Topaz. NNRMLS' vision is to foster a trusted and cooperative real estate marketplace by delivering industry-leading information, expertise, and solutions. The members of NNRMLS are your trusted source of real estate expertise, and home buyers and sellers can connect with one of them by visiting NNRMLS.com. NNRMLS members can access their member benefits through the Member Launchpad.
About NAR
America's largest trade association, representing 1.5 million+ members, including NAR's institutes, societies, and councils, involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.
NAR’s membership is composed of residential and commercial brokers, salespeople, property managers, appraisers, counselors, and others engaged in the real estate industry. Members belong to one or more of approximately 1,200 local associations/boards and 54 state and territory associations of REALTORS®.
The term REALTOR® is a registered collective membership mark that identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the National Association of REALTORS® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics.
