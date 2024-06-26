Metavista3D will show new glasses free 3D displays at Metaverse Expo in Seoul
We are thrilled to participate at Metaverse Expo in Seoul this year, a prestigious event that attracts leading professionals and experts in the Metaverse industry”SEOUL, KOREA, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metavista3D, an award-winning company specializing in pseudo-holographic display technologies, is excited to announce its participation at Metaverse Expo in Seoul, Korea, from June 26 - 28. (https://metavexpo.com)
— Jeffrey Carlson, CEO of Metavista3D
A glasses free 3D displays is an amazing alternative for people who do not feel comfortable wearing a head mounted display or any other headset. The Metaverse opens endless opportunities for Metavista3D, not only in the gaming market, but also in entertainment, education, and many more.
"We are thrilled to participate at Metaverse Expo in Seoul this year, a prestigious event that attracts leading professionals and experts in the Metaverse industry," said Jeffrey Carlson, CEO of Metavista3D. "We look forward to showcasing our unique AI-enhanced 3D display technology and demonstrating its potential to revolutionize the metaverse, virtual reality, and augmented reality markets."
Metavista3D's cutting-edge Super-Multiview technology, backed by dozens of patents, offers a glasses-free 3D viewing experience. The AI-enhanced displays generate thousands of perspectives in real time, providing crystal-clear images in 2D and 3D. The solution also offers a great depth perception while eliminating the common drawbacks of traditional 3D displays, such as fuzziness, headache, and eye strain.
About Metavista3D
Metavista3D is an award-winning research and development company focused on creating next-generation pseudo-holographic 3D display technologies. With a strong commitment to innovation, Metavista3D is dedicated to developing AI-based displays that enable superior spatial reality experiences without the need for 3D glasses.
