Valorem Reply Wins Nonprofit 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award

Winner of Microsoft Nonprofit Partner of the Year

Receiving this prestigious award honors Valorem Reply's dedication to innovation in the nonprofit sector. It highlights their commitment, expertise, and passion for driving positive change.” — Filippo Rizzante

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valorem Reply, part of the Reply Group focused on delivering innovative solutions to modern business challenges with Microsoft technologies, announced today that it has won the Nonprofit 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft Partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

Filippo Rizzante, CTO at Reply, says, “Receiving this prestigious award is an incredible honor for Valorem Reply. Valorem Reply team's dedication to innovation and excellence in the nonprofit sector has been truly inspiring. This recognition highlights their commitment, expertise, and passion for driving positive change. We are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with remarkable charities, and their impactful stories have been a cornerstone of our success. This award underscores the hard work and unwavering dedication of the entire team at Valorem Reply.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services, devices, and AI innovation during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from more than 4,700 nominations from more than 100 countries. Valorem Reply was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in the Nonprofit sector.

The Nonprofit Partner of the Year Award recognizes a partner organization that excels at providing innovative services or solutions aligned to one of the Microsoft Nonprofit Industry Priority Scenarios – Know your Donors and Supporters, Deliver Effective Programming, Accelerate Mission Outcomes, or featuring the Microsoft Cloud for Nonprofit – demonstrating thought leadership in their industry.

In addition to being named the Nonprofit Partner of the Year, Reply, together with Cluster Reply, Reply’s company which specializes in consulting and system integration with a focus on Microsoft technologies, was also recognized as Microsoft Partner of the Year, Italy.

“Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!” said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. “The momentum generated by numerous AI & Copilot announcements this year fueled innovation from our partners, enabling groundbreaking services and solutions to customers. I am inspired by the capability and creativity in our partner ecosystem and this year's winners beautifully demonstrate the best of what’s possible with AI and the Microsoft Cloud.”

Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY] specializes in the design and implementation of specialized technology solutions and services based on new communication channels and digital disruption. As a network of highly specialized companies, Reply defines and develops transformative business technologies enabled by the new models of AI, big data, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply delivers end-to-end consulting, system integration and digital services to organizations across the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance; and public sectors. www.reply.com

Valorem Reply

Valorem Reply, part of the Reply group, is a prioritized Microsoft Cloud Solutions Partner focused on transforming businesses into intelligent enterprises and helping nonprofits achieve more with AI enabled, cloud native solutions, strategic business outcome focus and user-led design. Through our teams of elite practitioners, our passion for doing good and the power of Microsoft technologies, we securely and rapidly transform the way our clients do business. www.valoremreply.com