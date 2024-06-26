Announcing Ocean Conservancy’s 2024 Photo Contest Winners

I’m honored to announce the winners of Ocean Conservancy’s 2024 Photo Contest. This year we received hundreds of beautiful, inspiring and heartbreaking photo submissions. And I’m so grateful for every photographer who sent in their images and the record-breaking number of voters like you who helped pick our category winners.

This year, we decided to let the Ocean Conservancy team get in on the fun, too. While you and our expert panel of judges were voting for your favorites, so were our staff. Without further ado, I present your 2024 Ocean Conservancy Photo Contest winners!

Staff Choice Winner: Tentacle Tango by Kyla McLay

Learn more about Kyla McLay: Kyla’s Website | Kyla’s Instagram

An alien-like octopus dances above the sand, its graceful and intelligent movements mesmerizing.

The lighting and composition of this shot really create a sense of movement and elegance. The image really gives me a sense of charisma and character around the octopus, as if it is indeed gracefully dancing. And the smooth, gentle background helps keep the focus on the subject.

Love ocean content? Enter your email and never miss an update ...loading Thanks for signing up for Ocean Conservancy emails.

Human Impact Winner: Antisustrato by Mariano Rodriguez

Learn more about Mariano Rodriguez: Mariano’s YouTube Channel | Mariano’s Instagram

I took this image during an exploration dive of the macroalgae forests in the Beagle Channel, Patagonia Argentina. Under the marine ports for small boats, we often find this old waste that merges painfully with the underwater fauna, generating false substrates that over time and the waves degrade into small invisible parts that can be consumed by benthic fauna.

Direct human impact like shown in this photo is always thought provoking. Images like this one should remind us to do better.

Marine Wildlife Winner: “Nature’s Embrace” by Angela J. Farmer

Learn more about Angela J. Farmer: Angela’s Website | Angela’s Instagram

A New Zealand Fur Seal (Kekeno) basks in the protective cradle of a coastal tree, exuding both strength and serenity. The natural frame of gnarled, weathered wood and lush, emerald moss evokes the profound connection between marine wildlife and their verdant habitats. The ancient wisdom of the Maori elders, who have long understood the delicate balance of nature, teaches us the profound significance of living in harmony with our environment. They remind us that the health of our ecosystems reflects the health of our own communities.

Beautiful light and composition. I like how the dark background contrasts sharply with the lighter, textured wood and the seal’s smooth fur, highlighting the subject.

Spectacular Seascapes Winner: The Cave by Pier Nirandara

Learn more about Pier Nirandara: Pier’s Website | Pier’s Instagram

A diver emerges from an endless shoal of sardines in a cave in Tonga. On that particular day, I had a cold and was having trouble equalizing. Unable to dive more than a few feet deep, it was enough to capture this shot of a brief moment in time, never to be replicated again.

This is such an amazing photo, framing this one moment in time that melds the Earth above with the sea below, the human diver coming up for air while the school of fish carries on below. The lighting and composition really bring it all together, and it tells me such a story of interconnectedness between our world above and their watery world below. Even the angling of the light, as it expands from a small point above, to a wider angle below, really highlights the vastness of the underwater world.

The Grand Prize – Judge’s Choice Winner: A Silent Wake Up Call by Joaquin Fregoni

Learn more about Joaquin Fregoni: Joaquin’s Website | Joaquin’s Instagram

A humpback whale near Moorea, French Polynesia. Its jaw was possibly broken in a collision with a ship, one of the many human-caused hazards facing marine life on our planet.

What our expert panel of judge’s had to say:

This is a hard photo to look at… the message here is very clear.

Simply stunning. Thought provoking, sad but beautiful at the same time. Symbolic for the state of our ocean. The very dark blue almost black colour of the sea creates a depressing initial ambience, the light-coloured skin tone of the whale creates a feeling of hope. However, the whale’s injury reminds us that perhaps hope (for the ocean) is slowly fading away, time is running out. I believe shocking images like that are super important to raise awareness for Ocean Conservancy.

I think the subject is profoundly impactful. This image evokes a deep sense of empathy and sadness. The depiction of a whale with a broken jaw serves as a powerful symbol of the damage human activities can inflict on marine life. The whale’s gaunt frame and evident suffering tell a heart-wrenching story of pain and desolation. This visual narrative compels the viewer to reflect on the consequences of maritime encounters and the urgent need for ocean conservation. The composition is striking, with the whale’s emaciated frame and fractured jaw as focal points. The contrast between the whale and the dark blue water highlights its frail state, adding depth and emotional weight to the image.

How You Can Help

Here at Ocean Conservancy, we know that all animals deserve a healthy and clean ocean for their homes. Check out our Action Center to see how you can help protect our ocean so marine wildlife can thrive.