Door Manufacturer to Locate Headquarters and New Production Site to Forsyth County

NORTH CAROLINA, June 26 - Excel Interior Door, LLC, a manufacturer of residential doors, will create at least 37 new jobs as it relocates its headquarters to Forsyth County, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The company will invest $10.5 million to establish its administrative offices and a new manufacturing facility in Winston-Salem.

“North Carolina continues to attract manufacturers across all industries,” said Governor Cooper. “With our rich manufacturing legacy, access to raw materials, and a world-class workforce, we’re confident that Forsyth County will be a great home for Excel Interior Door.”

Excel Interior Doors manufactures high-quality interior doors for single- and multi-family homes. With operations starting in 2011, the manufacturer includes team members with more than 30 years of experience constructing each door with custom specifications for size, style, and functionality. The new East Coast location will be 148,000 square feet of space to help the company meet increased demand with a higher production volume and decreased transit time.

“We are very pleased to establish our new manufacturing site and corporate headquarters in North Carolina,” said Mitch Sanner, CEO of Excel Interior Door. “We studied labor availability, site availability, proximity to shipping routes, and many other factors important to our expansion, and Winston-Salem consistently ranked as the ideal location.”

“We are delighted to welcome Excel Interior Door to our business community,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “North Carolina’s convenient East Coast location and transportation infrastructure, paired with the largest manufacturing talent pool in the Southeast, provides a solid framework that will ensure their growing company thrives.”

Salaries will vary by position; however, the average annual wage is $64,474, which exceeds the Forsyth County average of $60,038. These new jobs could potentially create an annual payroll impact of more than $2.38 million for the region.

A performance-based grant of $75,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help Excel locate to North Carolina. The One NC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All One NC grants require matching participation from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“This is great news for Forsyth County and the entire state,” said N.C. Senator Joyce Krawiec. “These additional jobs and capital investment will support the innovative economy that we’re creating in the region and we’re ready to help the company make its transition to our community.”

“We are excited to help Excel Interior Door establish its new headquarters in Winston-Salem,” said N.C. Representative Donny Lambeth. “We are especially grateful for the diligent work of everyone that helped the company select North Carolina for its next phase of growth.”

Partnering with the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina on this project were the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Community College System, Forsyth Tech Community College, Forsyth County, the City of Winston-Salem, and Greater Winston-Salem Inc.

