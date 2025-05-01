Governor Stein to Address Graduates in Western North Carolina, Honor Graduates’ Achievements and Resiliency

NORTH CAROLINA, May 1 - To honor western North Carolina graduates’ achievements and resiliency in the wake of Hurricane Helene, Governor Josh Stein will deliver remarks at the commencement ceremonies of Appalachian State University, Western Carolina University, and Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College on May 9 and 10. Governor Stein will applaud the graduates who have overcome tremendous adversity and encourage them to continue pursuing their dreams.

“These graduates, many of whom already had their education disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, have demonstrated tremendous resilience in the face of adversity following Hurricane Helene,” said Governor Stein. “I am proud to recognize their determination and grit.”

Friday, May 9

Appalachian State University College of Arts and Sciences Commencement Ceremony

5:00 PM

Saturday, May 10

Western Carolina University Undergraduate Commencement Ceremony

10:00 AM

Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College Spring Commencement

2:00 PM

