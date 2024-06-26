Polar Performance Materials Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification for High-Purity Alumina Manufacturing
Polar Performance Materials, a leader in producing ultra-high purity alumina, proudly announces its recent achievement of getting ISO 9001:2015 certification.
This prestigious certification emphasizes and reflects the company's commitment to quality management and continuous improvement in its manufacturing processes. You may visit this link to learn more about Polar Performance Materials and their dedication to excellence.
— Hap Hewes, the CEO of Polar Performance Materials
The ISO 9001:2015 certification, issued by Intertek on June 10, 2024, is a testament to Polar Performance Materials’ take to providing high-purity alumina that meets the rigorous requirements of various high-performance applications, including LEDs, lithium-ion batteries, and semiconductors. This acquisition of recognition mirrors their assurance to maintain the highest standard of quality and efficiency in every aspect of their operation, ensuring that the customers receive nothing but the best. The certificate is prominently displayed on the company’s website.
“This certification is another significant momentous landmark for Polar Performance Materials, reflecting our unwavering commitment to quality and excellence in every aspect of our production process,” states Hap Hewes, the CEO of Polar Performance Materials. “Our customers rely on us to deliver consistent, high-quality products, and this certification reinforces our ability to meet and exceed their expectations,” he added.
Since its inception in 2012, Polar Performance Materials has reached several important milestones, including the launch of its pilot production in 2018 and the construction of its first commercial-scale production facility in Oakville, Ontario, in 2021. The company has steadily expanded its market reach, supplying HPA to industries such as sapphire crystal growth, battery coatings, and semiconductor manufacturing. With a dedicated team of experts and a commitment to innovation, Polar continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in high-purity alumina production.
Additionally, Polar Performance Materials has consistently demonstrated impressive growth and performance metrics. The company's proprietary process yields HPA with a purity of up to 99.999%, significantly reducing impurities and enhancing product performance. Polar’s environmentally friendly manufacturing process also reduces power consumption by 20% and lowers emissions by 15% compared to traditional methods. These statistics not only highlight the company's technical prowess but also its commitment to sustainable practices that benefit both customers and the environment.
About Polar Performance Materials
Polar Performance Materials specializes in the production of ultra-high purity alumina (HPA), a critical material used in green technologies such as LEDs, lithium-ion batteries, and semiconductors. They are based in Oakville, Ontario, and operate in a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. The company's patented production process is an environmentally friendly methodology, utilizing less power and producing fewer emissions than traditional methods. Polar Performance Materials continually strives to meet the evolving needs of its diverse clientele, committed to innovation and excellence. With a focus on sustainability and quality, the company is devoted to bringing superior products that drive technological advancements and support environmental goals.
For more information, visit https://www.polarpm.com/
Kyle Turner
Polar Performance Materials
+ +1 905-362-5401
sales@polarpm.com
