Nutritional Products International Poised to Leverage Global Sports Nutrition Trends
EINPresswire.com/ -- Nutritional Products International (NPI), a leading firm in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products, is set to harness emerging trends in the global sports nutrition market to introduce innovative international products to the US market.
Key Trends Driving Growth
Sports nutrition has become mainstream, driven by consumer demand for quick and easy health benefits. Key trends include:
Dominance of Drinks: Sports nutrition drinks lead the market, especially in Vietnam, China, and Japan.
Increasing Consumption: 31% of global consumers have increased their intake, mainly for health benefits and increased physical activity.
Cost Sensitivity: Cost is a major factor in purchasing decisions, followed by taste and health benefits.
High Protein Preference: Consumers favor products with high protein claims and functional ingredients.
NPI's Role in Market Expansion
NPI is uniquely positioned to bring international sports nutrition products to the US market, addressing these trends:
Plant-Based and Premium Products: NPI helps brands develop vegan and vegetarian options without compromising taste, incorporating gourmet flavors and premium ingredients.
Innovative Distribution: Leveraging its expertise, NPI ensures efficient market entry and distribution, overcoming supply chain challenges and maximizing reach.
Credibility and Certification: Through partnerships with certification bodies like the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance (ESSNA), NPI adds credibility to products, meeting consumer demands for safety and efficacy.
Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International (NPI), explained that NPI collaborates with brands in health, wellness, and sports nutrition looking to expand their sales or launch new products in the U.S.
When Amazon ventured into new product categories, they turned to Gould and NPI for assistance with their expansion efforts. Gould’s expertise and extensive network in the retail world proved invaluable to Amazon as they diversified their offerings. Sensing this momentous opportunity, Gould harnessed his vast industry insights and connections to ensure renowned brands found their rightful place on Amazon’s platform.
Gould’s impressive network within the sports nutrition, health, and wellness sectors made for an unmatched force set to facilitate the addition of renowned brands to Amazon’s platform.
“Amazon’s entry into health and wellness was a significant shift. I was excited to be at the forefront of this change, bringing top-tier products to a vast audience,” commented Gould.
For more information, visit www.nutricompany.com.
MORE ON NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS INTERNATIONAL AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
