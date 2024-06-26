Neo Services Announces Acquisition by Private Investment Group, Maintains SDVOSB Certification
Neo Services maintains SDVOSB status post-acquisition, ensuring continued excellence in medical lab testing and services for government healthcare solutions.DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neo Services, a distinguished Certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) specializing in high-complexity clinical medical laboratory testing and services, announces its acquisition by a private investment group. This acquisition safeguards Neo Services' commitment to excellence and maintains its SDVOSB status, solidifying its position as a trusted provider of healthcare solutions to government agencies.
The private investment group's acquisition of Neo Services underscores their dedication to supporting and enhancing Neo Services' mission of delivering superior medical laboratory testing and services to federal, state, and local government entities. This strategic move ensures continuity of operations and reinforces Neo Services' ability to innovate and expand its service offerings under new ownership.
This announcement comes on the heels of Neo Services being awarded a General Services Administration (GSA) Schedule contract, which streamlines access to its advanced medical laboratory testing solutions for federal, state, and local government entities.
"We are pleased to announce Neo Services' acquisition by a private investment group, which marks an exciting new chapter for our company," said Spokespersons of Neo Services. "This acquisition will enable us to strengthen our capabilities and continue providing exceptional healthcare solutions while upholding our SDVOSB certification."
Neo Services remains committed to operating independently under the new ownership structure, leveraging the private investment group's strategic resources and support to enhance operational efficiencies and customer service. This partnership positions Neo Services to further advance its mission of excellence in medical laboratory testing and support public health initiatives nationwide.
For more information about Neo Services and its commitment to maintaining SDVOSB certification under new ownership, please visit www.neo-laboratory.com or contact 833-657-1887
About Neo Services: Neo Services is a premier provider of high-complexity clinical medical laboratory testing and services, accredited by the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Act (CLIA) and College of American Pathologists (CAP). As a Certified SDVOSB, Neo Services specializes in delivering exceptional healthcare solutions to government agencies.
Rachel Harris
Pulse Media
email us here