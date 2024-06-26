Ukraine approves National Energy and Climate Plan developed with EU support

On 25 June, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP) for the period up to 2030.

The NECP is a strategic document aimed at harmonising environmental, energy, and economic policies for Ukraine’s sustainable development. The Energy Community Secretariat and the European Commission played key roles as international partners in developing the Plan, offering consultations and feedback throughout its creation.

The main goals of the NECP include:reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 65% compared to 1990 levels by 2030; reaching a 27% share of renewable energy sources in total final energy consumption by 2030; and deepening the diversification of energy sources and supply routes – no more than 30% from one supplier.

“The National Plan was prepared in record time – less than a year. The government approved the National Energy and Climate Plan on the same day that negotiations on accession to the European Union began. This is symbolic, as the creation of this document is an important part of the European integration process,” said Yulia Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine and Minister of Economy of Ukraine.

Artur Lorkowski, the Director of the Energy Community Secretariat said the timely adoption of Ukraine’s NECP was a crucial step in clarifying the government’s energy and climate policy priorities for citizens and stakeholders: “The NECP serves as a blueprint for Ukraine’s green reconstruction and recovery, attracting international assistance.”

According to Yulia Svyrydenko, the investment needs a total of US$ 41.5 billion.

A day earlier, on 24 June, Energy Community Director Artur Lorkowski signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the Energy Community Secretariat and the Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Energy and Housing and Communal Services. The MoU aims to enhance cooperation in the energy sector to fulfil Ukraine’s commitments under the Energy Community Treaty. It focuses on integrating Ukrainian energy markets with those of the European Union, improving legislative frameworks, and fostering a favourable economic and investment climate. Key priorities include electricity and natural gas market integration, energy sector decarbonisation, ensuring energy security, and post-war rebuilding of Ukraine’s energy sector in line with clean energy transition commitments.

Find out more

Press release