European Heritage Hub announces grants to 14 heritage projects in EU neighbouring countries – seven from EaP

The European Heritage Hub, a pilot project co-funded by the EU connecting heritage stakeholders across Europe, announced today that it had selected 14 heritage projects across 11 EU neighbouring countries for its Small Grants Scheme. Around €250,000 has been allocated to the selected initiatives led by civil society organisations, distributed among small, medium, and large-scale grants.

The Small Grants Scheme, announced this January, supports civil society-led heritage projects in EU neighbouring countries (including Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine). It aims at enhancing their capacity to respond to Europe’s green, digital, and social transformation, as well as fostering peace, stability, reconciliation, and intercultural and interreligious dialogue. Running from January to March 2024, the Scheme’s call received 600 eligible submissions.

The selected projects highlight the fundamental role of European shared heritage in the EU enlargement process.These initiatives range from promoting heritage to educational activities, inventorying, mapping or digitising monuments and sites, and revitalising war-torn cities.

The Scheme is run by Europa Nostra, as Project Leader of the European Heritage Hub, in consultation with other members of the Hub consortium, and is co-funded by ALIPH Foundation.

Selected projects include:

‘Guardians of Heritage: Strengthening Armenia’s Cultural Safeguards’, Blue Shield Armenia, Armenia

This project will boost emergency preparedness in Armenia. It will provide training to cultural professionals and volunteers. Workshops in the cities of Ijevan, Berd, Goris, and Kapan will equip participants with skills for protecting cultural heritage.

‘Digitisation and Inventory of Cultural Heritage of Truso Valley’, NNLE Lomeki, Georgia:

To preserve the monuments of the Truso valley, it is necessary to carry out a full inventory of the territory and assign the status of immovable monuments of cultural heritage. To provide digital access to the monuments, a website will be created where visitors can find information about them. The local community will be involved in the implementation of the project, highlighting their role in heritage preservation.

‘Caucasus Traditional Building Revival (CTBR)’, Georgian Arts and Culture Centre, Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan:

This pilot project aims to promote traditional architecture in the South Caucasus, emphasising the use of sustainable materials like loam or wood. It will contribute to regional cooperation, cultural understanding, and normalise living in traditional houses. Additionally, the project’s vision is to use European sustainable methodologies, showcasing cross-regional collaboration.

‘Unity in Cultural Diversity’, Public Association Resource Centre UNIVERS, Moldova:

This project is focused on preserving and disseminating the cultural heritage of Moldova, Romania, and Ukraine. Through the development of an electronic library, theatrical productions, and the creation of thematic quiz games, the project seeks to create a platform for intercultural dialogue and education. The main goals include active participation of youth, preservation of heritage, and strengthening of cultural understanding.

‘Cultural heritage at the heart of the uniqueness and revival of war-torn towns in Kherson Oblast’, NGO Urban Re-Public, Ukraine:

This project’s main objective is to identify the characteristic features and uniqueness of settlements, based on existing cultural heritage sites. An information space will be created followed by an official concept of recreation and revival of the settlements. All objects will be analysed in order to track their destiny during wartime and recommend their inclusion in protection registers based on their significance to the settlement, rather than the degree of damage.

‘Stands commemorating the history of the Mariupol Drama Theatre’, NGO History in Hands, Ukraine:

This initiative aims to distribute Mariupol Drama Theatre stand kits to 20 museums and theatres across Ukraine. Through educational events, the project seeks to enlighten the public about the rich historical significance embodied in this architectural masterpiece.

‘Cities in ruins: restoration through design and architecture’, Public organisation Youth Space: Initiative, Intellect, Innovation, Ukraine:

This project discusses heritage restoration as well as innovative design solutions and developments, combining an exhibition by design students and a scientific conference. It focuses on restoring heritage, using the principles of the circular economy. In addition, it encourages cooperation between hosting guests from Milan, Vienna, and Krakow, as well as local authorities and representatives of conflict-affected areas.

