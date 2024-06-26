Anyehara De Los Santos Debuts 'The Medicare Map' Podcast

Anyehara De Los Santos

Explore Medicare's complexities with Bronx consultant Anyehara De Los Santos in her insightful new podcast, The Medicare Map.

BRONX, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned medicare consultant Anyehara De Los Santos is thrilled to announce the launch of her innovative podcast, The Medicare Map. Scheduled for premiere on major platforms, including iHeart, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts, The Medicare Map promises to revolutionize the airwaves with its unique blend of insightful content and invaluable medicare guidance.

Anyehara De Los Santos, a seasoned Benefits Consultant and Medicare Sales Representative based in the Bronx, New York, brings over a decade of expertise to her podcast. Raised in a community-oriented environment, she developed a profound understanding of healthcare's impact on individuals and families from an early age.

"In launching The Medicare Map, I aim to bridge the gap between the intricate world of Medicare and those eager to comprehend it, whether professionals in the industry or patients," remarked Anyehara De Los Santos. "This podcast represents the culmination of over 10 years of experience, lessons learned, and the joys of serving as a medicare consultant. I am excited to embark on this journey with my listeners, offering them practical guidance and a glimpse into the life of a healthcare advocate."

With an estimated 10,000 people turning 65 and becoming eligible for Medicare daily, The Medicare Map arrives at a critical time, addressing the program's continuous growth and evolving needs. The podcast promises to give listeners essential insights into Medicare's complexities, demystifying myths and offering expert advice on navigating the healthcare landscape.

About Anyehara De Los Santos

Anyehara De Los Santos is recognized for her proficiency in sales strategies, Medicaid and Medicare services, customer satisfaction, and long-term care solutions. Her ability to navigate the complex regulatory landscape while upholding the highest service standards has been a career hallmark.

Born and raised in the Bronx, New York, Anyehara completed her secondary education at Liceo Manuel De Jesus Ciprian Valdez in 2003, laying the foundation for her future endeavors. Her academic journey equipped her with the essential skills and knowledge that have proven invaluable professionally.

For media inquiries, interviews, or further information about Anyehara De Los Santos and her services, visit: https://www.anyeharadelossantos.com/

For more information about The Medicare Map, please visit: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-anyehara-de-los-santos-189404870/