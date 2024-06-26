Eastern Cape Rural Development and Agrarian Reform awards top performing women entrepreneurs, 25 and 27 Jun

As part of the annual Women Entrepreneur Awards (WEA), the Eastern Cape Department of Rural Development and Agrarian Reform (DRDAR) in the Sarah Baartman and Amathole districts will be awarding top performing women who are contributing in the economic development and job creation through the agricultural sector.

The objective of the awards is to empower and honour women in agriculture and agro- processing sectors by recognising their contributions. The awards are an instrument through which the contribution of women in the fight against poverty, hunger and joblessness is recognised to increase participation and visibility of women in the sector.

The major thrust of the programme is to underline the fact that women play a significant role in food security, job creation, economic growth, and poverty alleviation.

The programme has a long-term ambition of leveraging women entrepreneurs from being subsistence and smallholder producers to commercial and/or processing entrepreneurs who also venture into export markets.

The programme is in line with the objectives of the Women Empowerment Strategy (WES) aimed at promoting inclusive development for women in the agricultural, land reform and rural development sector so that they can contribute their full potential towards building a better life for all.

The Strategy advocates that, women should be prioritised in various agricultural and land reform programmes, through which it will provide direction for sound and coherent empowerment intervention.

The district winners will compete with other women from the rest of the province with the provincial winners competing for top honors at national level with women from other provinces.

Members of the media are invited to cover events that will take place for Sarah Baartman and Amathole Districts this week as follows:

DATE 25 June 2024 and 27 June 2024

VENUE Pieter Rademeyer Hall, Algoa Park and Mbashe Indoor Centre, Dutywa

TIME 09 am and 09 am

For more information and to RSVP please contact: Nonkoliseko Msutu on 082 771 7246, Thozi Manyisana 082 494 3600

