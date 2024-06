Facilities & Licensing

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment's Bureau of Facilities and Licensing, Health Facilities Program is responsible for State licensing and Federal certification activities for all Acute and Continuing Care providers and suppliers in Kansas. The program is authorized by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to survey acute and continuing care providers and suppliers for compliance with Medicare Conditions of Participation and Coverage.

Acute and Continuing Care providers include acute and specialty hospitals, organ transplant centers, critical access hospitals, rural emergency hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, home health agencies, hospice agencies, intermediate care facilities for individuals with intellectual disabilities, end stage renal disease facilities, outpatient physical therapy, comprehensive outpatient rehabilitation facilities, portable x-ray providers and birthing centers.