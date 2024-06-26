Submit Release
Kansas Environmental Conference

Vendor Registration

Secure a vendor booth to step up your presence at the conference. Vendor fee includes a dedicated Vendor Reception, company listings on conference materials, and two free registrations for the conference. Spots are limited, so contact Liz Bagby today.

Sponsorships

If you are interested in going above and beyond with a conference sponsorship, email Liz Bagby or call 785-296-1526.

