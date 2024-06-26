Christie’s International Real Estate Sereno Strengthens Its San Francisco | Marin | Wine Country Division with New St. Helena Office and Top Napa Valley Team

LOS GATOS, Calif., June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christie's International Real Estate Sereno, Northern California's largest locally owned and operated independent real estate brokerage, has expanded its Christie’s International Real Estate San Francisco | Marin | Wine Country division with the opening of a new office in St. Helena, supported by Wine Country Consultants, one of Napa Valley’s most respected real estate teams focused on legacy vineyards and wineries.

Founded in 2008, Wine Country Consultants is a family real estate team led by Robyn Bentley, her daughter Jordan and son Ross. The Bentley family is known industry-wide for their deep knowledge of luxury real estate and vineyard sales throughout Napa Valley, as well as their expertise in winemaking, with extensive knowledge of terroir, the environment in which wine is produced. The Bentleys are also deeply involved in local philanthropy, which aligns with Christie’s International Real Estate Sereno’s commitment to enriching the quality of service and community engagement in every market it enters.

Joining Christie’s International Real Estate San Francisco | Marin | Wine Country will give the Wine Country Consultants team access to national and international exposure through Christie’s International Real Estate’s global luxury network, which has affiliates in nearly 50 countries and territories. The team will also enjoy exclusive marketing partnerships: a relationship with Christie’s auction house for the sale of fine art, luxury goods and wine, and the use of the brand’s proprietary pl@tform™ technology, which enables agents to digitally manage all aspects of the real estate transaction and client relationship through one fully integrated system.

"Wine Country Consultants sets the benchmark for professionalism and client service in this region and has an unparalleled knowledge of what it takes to buy and sell vineyard properties,” shared Chris Trapani, co-founder and co-CEO of Christie's International Real Estate Sereno. “From our first meeting, it was clear why the Bentleys are the team of choice for many of Napa’s buyers and sellers, and we are incredibly grateful that they are joining Christie's International Real Estate San Francisco | Marin | Wine Country.”

Echoing this enthusiasm, Jessica Grimes, Marketing and Growth Strategist at Christie’s International Real Estate Sereno, added, "We’re thrilled to welcome Robyn, Ross, and Jordan Bentley to our venture. Their embodiment of our core values — professionalism, success, and family — and their appreciation for the distinction of a global brand, make them invaluable members of our expanding family."

A strong presence in Napa Valley fulfills a strategic goal for the firm, which has a number of clients in San Francisco, Marin County, and Silicon Valley who own second homes in Wine Country or are interested in investing in hobby vineyards or other vineyard properties.

"Chris and Ryan [Iwanaga, Christie’s International Real Estate Sereno’s co-CEO] have built an incredible brokerage, with a focus on luxury and industry-leading client service that aligns perfectly with our mission,” said Robyn Bentley. “With international interest in Napa Valley, we’re especially looking forward to being part of Christie’s International Real Estate’s extensive affiliate network, which offers important visibility for our listings.”

“The Bentleys are extremely knowledgeable about the winemaking industry and understand that owning a vineyard property is both an investment and a legacy,” said Natalie Hamrick, president, Americas, Christie’s International Real Estate. “They are a fantastic addition to the many Christie’s International Real Estate brokers around the world who are experts in this niche.”

The Christie’s International Real Estate network serves an international community of vineyard owners and operators through its affiliates in leading winemaking regions around the globe, including South Africa, Bordeaux, Portugal, Spain, Tuscany, Argentina, Santa Barbara, and Napa Valley. This group of the world’s foremost vineyard real estate experts regularly collaborate to ensure they are bringing the most valuable insight and knowledge to their vineyard clientele.

About Christie’s International Real Estate Sereno

Founded in 2006, Christie's International Real Estate Sereno is the largest locally owned and operated independent real estate company in Northern California, with 19 offices and over 650 agents in San Francisco, the Peninsula, East Bay, Santa Cruz, Marin County, Wine Country, the Lake Tahoe region, Sierra Foothills, and Central Coast, producing nearly $5B in annual sales volume. The brokerage is ranked among the top five brokerages in the nation for both per-agent productivity and the highest average sales price. Its agent-driven Sereno 1% For Good Charitable Foundation is changing lives in local communities, and to-date, has generated over $6M in charitable donations given to over 500 local organizations.

About Christie’s International Real Estate

Christie’s International Real Estate has successfully marketed high-value real estate around the world for more than 30 years. Through its invitation-only Affiliate network spanning nearly 50 countries and territories, Christie’s International Real Estate offers incomparable services to a global clientele at the luxury end of the residential property market.

