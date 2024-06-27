James Pratt Appointed Head of Film for Mogul Productions
Mogul Productions appoints James Pratt as Head of Production, enhancing its film innovation efforts, alongside announcing its 2025 film line-up.
We are excited to see James in this role. His success and proven track record in Hollywood make him a perfect fit for overseeing our new slate of films and the growth coming for Mogul.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mogul Productions announced today the appointment of James Pratt as its new Head of Production. Pratt's addition to the executive team represents a strategic move for the studio, underscoring its commitment to innovation within the Hollywood and Film3 landscape.
— Matt Gigault CEO of Mogul Productions
The news also coincides with Mogul's strategic restructuring of its forthcoming film line-up for 2025, alongside the release of City of Dreams, in which Mogul was an early investor in, the film directed by Mohit Ramchandani is poised for a US cinema release over the summer, in partnership with Roadside Attractions distribution. The cast includes Ari Lopez alongside Golden Globe nominee Diego Calva ("Babylon"), Alfredo Castro ("Karnawal"), Paulina Gaitan ("Narcos"), and Renata Vaca ("Saw X").
Matt Gigault CEO of Mogul Productions, praised Pratt's appointment, stating, "We are excited to see James in this role. His success and proven track record in Hollywood make him a perfect fit for overseeing our new slate of films and the growth coming for Mogul."
In addition to the appointment of James Pratt as Head of Production, Mogul Productions continues to make strong partnerships in the entertainment industry with its strategic initiatives. The studio's partnership with AIOZ Network for blockchain-based content distribution signified its commitment to revolutionizing film financing and distribution, offering faster, more cost-effective, and transparent solutions for creators and stakeholders.
This innovative approach aligns with Mogul's mission to disrupt traditional movie
distribution and empower filmmakers by harnessing the power of blockchain technology.
Furthermore, in 2022, Mogul Productions demonstrated its commitment to innovation in Hollywood with the collaboration with Erick Tran (The Simpsons) and Chavvo Studios to create "The Mogies" the world's first animated NFT series.
