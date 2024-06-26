Violet Spencer's Memoir 'Breaking the Silence' Offers Hope and Courage to Abuse Survivors
EINPresswire.com/ -- In her deeply moving memoir, Breaking the Silence, author Violet Spencer courageously shares her personal journey of survival and healing. This powerful book details the harrowing sexual abuse she and her siblings endured at the hands of their father from the ages of 8 to 14, and the lifelong impact of these traumatic experiences.
Breaking the Silence is a raw and honest account of Violet's childhood, marked by her father's incestuous and abusive behavior. Through her powerful storytelling, Violet not only reveals the depth of her suffering but also chronicles her arduous path toward recovery and the challenges she faced growing up in the shadow of such profound trauma. Her decision to report her father at the age of fourteen was a pivotal moment in her life, showcasing her remarkable courage and determination to seek justice and safety.
Violet Spencer's impressive background as a retired Master Sergeant in the Air Force and Air National Guard, coupled with her Federal Civil Service, highlights her resilience and dedication to service. As a member of the American Legion and the American Legion Riders, she continues to contribute to her community, demonstrating her unwavering commitment to helping others.
Living with her husband in the scenic Low Country of Rincon, Georgia, Violet has long carried the burden of her past.
By writing Breaking the Silence, she aims to break the stigma surrounding child abuse and incest, offering hope and support to those who may feel trapped in similar circumstances. Violet's primary motivation for sharing her story is to help others find the strength to speak out and seek help. Her message is clear: "Keep telling someone until you are listened to. Don’t give up. There will be happiness and a better life ahead."
This book is a beacon of hope for abuse survivors, encouraging them to reach out, speak up, and believe in the possibility of a brighter future. Violet’s story is not just a personal testament of survival but a call to action for society to listen with respect and compassion to those who come forward with their own stories of abuse.
Readers can purchase Breaking the Silence and learn more about Violet Spencer's journey through her Amazon Author Page at Violet Spencer's Amazon Author Page.
Atticus Publishing LLC
Breaking the Silence is a raw and honest account of Violet's childhood, marked by her father's incestuous and abusive behavior. Through her powerful storytelling, Violet not only reveals the depth of her suffering but also chronicles her arduous path toward recovery and the challenges she faced growing up in the shadow of such profound trauma. Her decision to report her father at the age of fourteen was a pivotal moment in her life, showcasing her remarkable courage and determination to seek justice and safety.
Violet Spencer's impressive background as a retired Master Sergeant in the Air Force and Air National Guard, coupled with her Federal Civil Service, highlights her resilience and dedication to service. As a member of the American Legion and the American Legion Riders, she continues to contribute to her community, demonstrating her unwavering commitment to helping others.
Living with her husband in the scenic Low Country of Rincon, Georgia, Violet has long carried the burden of her past.
By writing Breaking the Silence, she aims to break the stigma surrounding child abuse and incest, offering hope and support to those who may feel trapped in similar circumstances. Violet's primary motivation for sharing her story is to help others find the strength to speak out and seek help. Her message is clear: "Keep telling someone until you are listened to. Don’t give up. There will be happiness and a better life ahead."
This book is a beacon of hope for abuse survivors, encouraging them to reach out, speak up, and believe in the possibility of a brighter future. Violet’s story is not just a personal testament of survival but a call to action for society to listen with respect and compassion to those who come forward with their own stories of abuse.
Readers can purchase Breaking the Silence and learn more about Violet Spencer's journey through her Amazon Author Page at Violet Spencer's Amazon Author Page.
Atticus Publishing LLC
Atticus Publishing LLC
+1 (888) 800-1803
email us here
Violet Spencer on The Spotlight TV with Logan Crawford