SSPM and Five Permanent Secretaries SWORN-IN

The Special Secretary to Prime Minister and five Permanent Secretaries were sworn in by the Acting Governor General Patteson Oti at the Government House today, Wednesday 26th June 2024.

The Special Secretary to Prime Minister, SSPM, Albert Kabui retained the post after serving the Democratic Coalition Government for Advancement, DCGA, since 2019.

Mr. Kabui was the former Legal Advisor to the Office of the Prime Minister and Cabinet Sub- Committees from 2017 to 2018 where he provided professional advice to the Cabinet Sub- Committees.

A new Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Infrastructure Development is Allan Lilia who was the Deputy Secretary Technical (DST) for the ministry since 2022.

Four reshuffled Permanent Secretaries who sworn in today included Dr. Melchior Mataki as the new Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of National Planning and Development Coordination.

Dr. Mataki has been the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, Disaster Management and Meteorology since 2013.

Susan Sulu is now the new Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, Disaster Management and Meteorology. Ms Sulu has been the permanent secretary for MNPDC since 2019.

Dr. Samson Viulu is now the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development. Dr. Viulu has been leading the Ministry of Rural Development as PS since 2019.

Lottie Vaisekavea is the new Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Rural Development after leading the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock since 2022 as the Permanent Secretary.

The SSPM and Permanent Secretaries took their Oaths of Office and Oaths of Allegiance to His Majesty King Charles as Head of State at the ceremony administered by the Acting Governor General Patteson Oti.

Mr Oti congratulated SSPM and the Permanent Secretaries and reminded them to serve the Government and people of Solomon Islands to the best of their abilities.

The ceremony was witnessed by senior Government Officials and family members.

PS Allan Lilia taking his Oaths before the Acting Governor General Patteson Oti at the Government House.

PS Dr Melchior Mataki taking his Oaths before the Acting Governor General Patteson Oti at the Government House.

PS Dr. Samson Viulu taking his Oaths before the Acting Governor General Patteson Oti at the Government House.

PS Lottie Vaisekavea taking his Oaths before the Acting Governor General Patteson Oti at the Government House.

PS Susan Sulu taking her Oaths before the Acting Governor General Patteson Oti at the Government House.

SSPM Albert Kabui taking his Oaths before the Acting Governor General Patteson Oti at the Government House.

GCU Press