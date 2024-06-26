Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,754 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,110 in the last 365 days.

Police Respond to Allegations Regarding Expired Food

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at the Police Response Department (PRD) who are deployed to the Western border rebutted claims “PRT FED EXPIRED FOOD?” published on the front page of today’s Solomon Star newspaper (26/06/24).

Supervising Director of PRD Superintendent Lionel Kapisa says, “As stated in the article that member of the PRD has fallen ill due to ration packs supplied by the Australian Defence Force (ADF) and stated these packs being stored in shipping containers at Rove Police Headquarters (PHQ) is inaccurate.”

Director Kapisa confirms the article is misleading there was no containers allocated for the ration pack storage here at Rove and Solomon Islands Assistant Force (SIAF) Advisors are not responsible for the issue or storage of the ration packs.

“The ADF have supplied the current PRD 26th deployment with ration packs that were thoroughly checked by ADF qualified logistician prior to handover,” Superintendent Kapisa adds

“An enquiry file regarding this matter will be establish to clarify concerns raised.”

RSIPF Press

You just read:

Police Respond to Allegations Regarding Expired Food

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more