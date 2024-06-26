Police Respond to Allegations Regarding Expired Food

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at the Police Response Department (PRD) who are deployed to the Western border rebutted claims “PRT FED EXPIRED FOOD?” published on the front page of today’s Solomon Star newspaper (26/06/24).

Supervising Director of PRD Superintendent Lionel Kapisa says, “As stated in the article that member of the PRD has fallen ill due to ration packs supplied by the Australian Defence Force (ADF) and stated these packs being stored in shipping containers at Rove Police Headquarters (PHQ) is inaccurate.”

Director Kapisa confirms the article is misleading there was no containers allocated for the ration pack storage here at Rove and Solomon Islands Assistant Force (SIAF) Advisors are not responsible for the issue or storage of the ration packs.

“The ADF have supplied the current PRD 26th deployment with ration packs that were thoroughly checked by ADF qualified logistician prior to handover,” Superintendent Kapisa adds

“An enquiry file regarding this matter will be establish to clarify concerns raised.”

RSIPF Press