RSIPF NCPD team visits Kukum and Choviri communities

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) National Crime Prevention Department (NCPD) along with its partners, recently visited leaders, elders and chiefs in the communities of Kukum and Choviri.

NCPD Director Superintendent John Matamaru says, “This initiative is purposely to introduce our partners to the community, building relationship, and understanding and identify the needs of the community to ascertain suitable solution to mitigate the growing concerns in the community.”

“I am pleased to have witness the hard work the Crime Prevention Committee (CPC) within the communities have accomplished, the eagerness they have to work along RSIPF, its partners and stakeholders to improve and progress in achieving their objectives,” Director Matamaru adds.

“I acknowledge the unwavering commitment the CPC have displayed despite taking on this responsibilities and challenges on a volunteering basis for their passion in creating a safe and peaceful environment for our families.”

Director Matamaru says, “The NCPD is looking forward to strengthening the partnership we have through the CPC and working closely with communities to address the identified problems we regularly face to ensure law and order is maintain in our communities.”

SIPSP officer giving a few remarks

RSIPF Press