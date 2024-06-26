MAL MINISTER COMMENDS OUTGOING PS, WELCOMES HIS SUCCESSOR

The Honourable Minister for the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAL) Franklyn Derek Wasi has thanked Lottie Vaisekavea for his outstanding work leading the Ministry for the past 20 months as the Permanent Secretary.

PS Vaisekavea has been reshuffled to the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD). His colleague from the MRD Permanent Secretary Dr. Samson Viulu replaced him at MAL.

Hon. Minister Wasi in appreciating PS Vaisekavea assured him that MAL with the leadership of PS Dr. Viulu will continue to build on the successes he had started in implementing its policies to further develop the agriculture and livestock sector, and wishes him well at MRD.

Permeant Secretary Vaesekavea in expressing his appreciation and gratefulness to MAL thanked each officer for their support, respect, and transformation process during his tenure urging everyone to continue to build until Solomon Islands is given back its backbone.

Outgoing MAL PS Lottie Vaesekavea (Now PS MRD).

The Hon. Minister Wasi in welcoming Permanent Secretary Dr. Samson Viulu to MAL reiterated the importance of the launched 100-day policy of the Government for National Unity and Transformation (GNUT).

Hon. Wasi calls for working proactively and efficiently together by all MAL officers to implement and achieve MAL’s 100-day policy activities within the time frame.

In his remarks, the MAL PS Dr. Viulu strongly calls on MAL to make agriculture an attractive sector to attract and engage a wider demography to be actively involved in the agriculture sector. This is because our young people are not interested to work in any agriculture field in the Solomon Islands but have continued to flood agriculture farms in Australia and New Zealand.

MAL PS Dr. Samson Viulu.

“We need to see where our agriculture is going to achieve our long-term sustainability of agriculture development. We must make agriculture attractive, let’s rebrand agriculture, we have to now adapt to the paradigm shift where agriculture is a lucrative sector attractive to all levels of society and not just the elderly.”

PS Viulu calls on his staff to make agriculture everyone’s business and use it as the building block for sustained economic growth.

PS Viulu assures Minister Hon. Wasi of the collective commitment of all the ministry staff to progress the development of agriculture in Solomon Islands and will always support his leadership.

MAL Officers gathered to thank outgoing PS Lottie Vaesekevea and welcome new PS Dr. Samson Viulu.

MAL Officers gathered to thank outgoing PS Lottie Vaesekevea and welcome new PS Dr. Samson Viulu.

– MAL Press