Graduate Students Apply Now for Endurance Fall Shipboard Experience

Upcoming cruise volunteer opportunity on NSF Ocean Observatories Initiative Coastal Endurance Array Expedition

When: Leave Newport, Oregon on October 4, 2024; return to Newport on October 20, 2024

Applications Due: August 30, 2024

There is an opening for a student volunteer in the Fall 2024 as part of the U. S. National Science Foundation Ocean Observatories Initiative (OOI) Coastal Endurance Array on R/V Sikuliaq. The Coastal Endurance Array team will deploy and recover oceanographic moorings, profilers and gliders off Washington and Oregon. Seven surface moorings will be deployed and recovered along with up to four profilers and six gliders. The team will also conduct CTD (Conductivity, Temperature, and Depth) casts, with bottle sampling, and collect underway ship data for comparison to data from deployed equipment.

The selected volunteer will have the opportunity to assist in the deployment and recoveries of moorings and water sample processing. They will also have opportunities to work directly with OOI data. The cruise will consist of two legs, each lasting about 8 days. Interested applicants can apply to participate on either or both legs. Domestic (within the USA) travel reimbursement is possible.

The primary goal of this program is to provide graduate students currently completing (or who have recently completed) a degree in a field of oceanographic research with the opportunity to participate in a research cruise. The participant will be a member of the scientific party and be involved in data collection and all other activities at sea. It is envisioned that the individual will be familiar with the science to be conducted at sea, and thus, form new collaborations and potentially develop new research directions. To be eligible to participate, the individual must either currently be studying at a U.S.-based institution or be a recent graduate, and have either a U.S. Passport or an applicable U.S. Visa.

Questions and application materials should be sent to Edward.Dever@oregonstate.edu. Application materials are:

a CV or resume

a one page letter of interest describing how this opportunity fits their professional and/or research interests

contact information for two references.

For a first-hand view of what to expect at sea, check out this video.