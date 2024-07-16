Legal Solutions and Strategic Litigation in Mexico, MF Lawyers
MF Lawyers offers legal services in bankruptcy, commercial litigation, and telecommunications in México, achieving significant results.
MF y Abogados combines experience, innovation, and strong ethics to lead in the legal community”MEXICO CITY, CDMX, MEXICO, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The firm, Consorcio Jurídico Martínez Fernández y Asociados S.C. (MF Lawyers), established in November 2007 in Mexico City by Partner Andrés Martínez Fernández, is dedicated to providing effective legal services for clients.
The team of qualified specialists focuses on addressing legal issues through:
Accurate identification of legal needs
Genuine empathy with clients in search of legal solutions
Extensive experience in bankruptcy and corporate restructurings
Resolution of a wide range of commercial and civil litigation with appropriate legal strategies
Key Services
Bankruptcy and Financial Restructuring Proceedings: The firm has advised private and foreign clients in debt restructuring during bankruptcy proceedings, achieving significant results for secured and unsecured creditors, corporations, and representing insolvency specialists (Conciliator and Receiver).
Commercial and Civil Litigation: The litigation practice addresses judicial controversies involving national and international corporations in diverse matters such as real estate, moral damages, medical malpractice, commercial leases, and more. Strategic legal solutions with effective negotiation are sought for clients' benefit.
Telecommunications: The firm offers advisory services in the telecommunications sector, ensuring compliance with obligations from the granting of concessions and authorizations, and defense within administrative penalty procedures for mobile telephone and internet service providers.
Success Stories:
Hard Rock Mexico: In 2014, MF Lawyers represented Grupo Hard Rock Mexico (restaurants) in filing 13 bankruptcy petitions before 4th District Court in Civil Matters in Mexico City identified by the court files 610, 616 to 627/2014. Despite strikes and other oppositions, these debt restructuring processes were concluded within two years.
Debt Restructuring: The firm represented the conciliator and trustee in the successful debt restructuring of a company in the industrial food production industry. A bankruptcy agreement was reached during the bankruptcy stage, supported by several financial institutions with financial leases, enabling the company and its production plant to continue operations.
Moral Damages: The firm has represented several clients in claims for moral and property damages due to medical malpractice by health professionals and the hospitals where they provide their services.
Conclusion
MF Lawyers is recognized for its ability to adapt and lead in an evolving legal environment. Combining experience, innovation, and a strong commitment to ethics and social responsibility, MF Lawyers remains a reliable part of Mexico's legal community.
Website: https://www.mfyabogados.com/en/
