June 25, 2024 - Attorney General Miyares Announces 18th Annual Legal Food Frenzy Winners

Attorney General Miyares Announces 18th Annual Legal Food Frenzy Winners

This year, the Virginia legal community raised roughly $300,000, the equivalent of more than 1.2 million meals for food banks across Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. – Attorney General Jason Miyares today announced the winners of the 18th Annual Legal Food Frenzy. The Legal Food Frenzy is a friendly competition and time-honored tradition between various law firms and legal entities across Virginia to raise money for food banks in their local communities.

For the fourth consecutive year, the Law Office of James Steele, PLLC in Roanoke was awarded the coveted Attorney General’s Cup. All competing firms were eligible for this honor awarded to the firm that donates the most per employee.

18th Annual Legal Food Frenzy Winners:

Attorney General’s Cup: The Law Office of James Steele PLLC – Feeding Southwest VA

Large Firm Category Winners: Hirschler, Richmond – Feed More (per capita) Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, Richmond – Feed More (total giving)

Government and Public Service Category Winners: Smyth County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office – Feeding Southwest Virginia (per capita) Virginia Office of Attorney General – Feed More (total giving)

Law School Category Winner: Appalachian School of Law – Feeding Southwest Virginia (per capita and total giving)

Corporate Legal Department Category Winners: The First Bank and Trust Company – Feeding Southwest Virginia (per capita) Dominion Energy – Feed More (total giving)

Regional Winners : Blue Ridge Area Food Bank – McGuireWoods, Charlottesville Capital Area Food Bank – MercerTrigiani Feed More – Lantz & Robins PC Feeding Southwest Virginia – Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore – McGuireWoods, Norfolk Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank – Hirschler, Fredericksburg Virginia Peninsula Foodbank – Kaufman & Canoles

:

"The Office of the Attorney General is proud to be part of the long-standing tradition of the Legal Food Frenzy. I am continually impressed, though not surprised, by the generosity of Virginia’s legal community," said Attorney General Miyares. "This year, we raised nearly $300,000, providing 1.2 million meals for food banks across the state. Our food banks do incredible work to help prevent anyone from going to sleep hungry, especially during the summer months when children are out of school. My heartfelt thanks to all the organizers for their leadership and to all participants for their enthusiastic involvement, and I look forward to next year's Legal Food Frenzy!"

Collectively, the Legal Food Frenzy raised nearly $300,000 this year, which equates to over 1.2 million meals for Virginians. Approximately 25 million pounds of food has been raised in the last 18 years through this charitable cause.

Click here to learn more about the Legal Food Frenzy.