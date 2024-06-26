Canned food Market May See Big Move | Major Giants Nestlé, Del Monte Foods, StarKist
The Canned food market size is estimated to increase by USD 125.37 Billion at a CAGR of 3.2% by 2030. The Current market value is pegged at USD 103.7 Billion. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.
The Canned food market size is estimated to increase by USD 125.37 Billion at a CAGR of 3.2% by 2030. The report includes historic market data from 2024 to 2030. The Current market value is pegged at USD 103.7 Billion.
The Major Players Covered in this Report: Campbell Soup Company (United States), Danish Crown AmbA (Denmark), Del Monte Foods, Inc. (United States), JBS USA Holdings, Inc. (United States), Ayam Brand (Malaysia), Holyland Marketing Private Limited (India), The Kraft Heinz Company (United States), Bolton Group S.r.l., Inc. (Italy), Nestlé (Switzerland), Conagra Brands, Inc. (United States), Universal Canning Inc. (Philippines), StarKist Co. (United States), Bumble Bee Seafoods (United States), Wild Planet Foods, Inc. (United States), Connors Bros Ltd. (Canada), LDH (La Doria) Ltd. (United Kingdom), Others
This study also covers company profiling, specifications and product picture, sales, market share, and contact information of various regional, international, and local vendors of Canned food Market. The market proposition is frequently developing ahead with the rise in scientific innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Additionally, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new merchant applicants in the market are finding it hard to compete with international vendors based on reliability, quality, and modernism in technology.
Definition:
The canned food market includes a wide range of food products that are preserved and packaged in airtight containers such as metal cans. These products include vegetables, fruits, meats, seafood, soups, ready-to-eat meals, and more. The canning process extends the shelf life of food products and provides a convenient option for consumers looking for ready-to-eat or easy-to-prepare meals.
Market Trends:
• Increasing demand for canned foods with health benefits, such as low-sodium, organic, and preservative-free options.
• Rising popularity of convenient meal solutions, including ready-to-eat and easy-to-cook canned food products.
• Growing consumer preference for environmentally friendly packaging and sustainable sourcing of ingredients.
Market Drivers:
• Increasing urbanization and busy lifestyles driving demand for convenient and long-lasting food options.
• The long shelf life of canned foods making them a preferred choice for stocking up, especially in times of crisis or uncertainty.
• Canned foods often being more affordable compared to fresh or frozen alternatives.
Market Opportunities:
• Development of new and innovative canned food products, including plant-based and functional foods.
• Expanding market opportunities in developing regions where canned food consumption is on the rise.
• Increasing online sales channels for canned food products, providing wider market reach and convenience.
Market Challenges:
• Consumer perception that canned foods are less fresh or nutritious compared to fresh or frozen alternatives.
• Strong competition from fresh and frozen food categories that are perceived as healthier and more natural.
• Concerns about food safety and potential contamination in the canning process.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
In-depth analysis of Canned food market segments by Types: Organic, Conventional
Detailed analysis of Canned food market segments by Applications: Online, Offline
Major Key Players of the Market: Campbell Soup Company (United States), Danish Crown AmbA (Denmark), Del Monte Foods, Inc. (United States), JBS USA Holdings, Inc. (United States), Ayam Brand (Malaysia), Holyland Marketing Private Limited (India), The Kraft Heinz Company (United States), Bolton Group S.r.l., Inc. (Italy), Nestlé (Switzerland), Conagra Brands, Inc. (United States), Universal Canning Inc. (Philippines), StarKist Co. (United States), Bumble Bee Seafoods (United States), Wild Planet Foods, Inc. (United States), Connors Bros Ltd. (Canada), LDH (La Doria) Ltd. (United Kingdom), Others
Regional Analysis for Canned food Market:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2019-2023
Base year – 2023
Forecast period** – 2024 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]
**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, and product services of key players.
Key takeaways from the Canned food market report:
– Detailed consideration of Canned food market-particular drivers, Trends, constraints, Restraints, Opportunities, and major micro markets.
– Comprehensive valuation of all prospects and threats in the
– In-depth study of industry strategies for growth of the Canned food market-leading players.
– Canned food market latest innovations and major procedures.
– Favourable dip inside Vigorous high-tech and market latest trends remarkable the Market.
– Conclusive study about the growth conspiracy of Canned food market for forthcoming years.
What to Expect from this Report On Canned food Market:
1. A comprehensive summary of several area distributions and the summary types of popular products in the Canned food Market.
2. You can fix up the growing databases for your industry when you have info on the cost of the production, cost of the products, and cost of the production for the next years.
3. Thorough Evaluation of the break-in for new companies who want to enter the Canned food Market.
4. Exactly how do the most important companies and mid-level companies make income within the Market?
5. Complete research on the overall development within the Canned food Market that helps you select the product launch and overhaul growths.
