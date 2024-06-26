Bitget Launches Initial Listings for Blast (BLAST) token on Spot Market

VICTORIA, SEYCHELLES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, announced the listing of one of the most awaited Layer 2 ecosystems Blast.io for initial listings of BLAST tokens on Spot corridor. Under the innovation zone, Bitget lists high potential trending projects during their token generation event (TGE). With this, Blast users can trade their newly airdropped BLAST tokens along with new users interested in early market access via Bitget's spot trading. The deposits for BLAST tokens have been opened, trading will be live at 15:00 UTC, 26th June, 2024.

Blast is one of the first Ethereum L2 with native yield for ETH and stablecoins. Blast's potential yield comes from ETH staking and RWA protocols. The potential yield from these decentralized protocols is passed back to Blast users automatically. The default interest rate on other L2s is usually 0% while on Blast, it’s 4% for ETH and 5% for stablecoins.

Blast is an EVM-compatible, optimistic rollup that raises the baseline yield for users and developers without changing the experience cryptonatives expect. This potential yield makes it possible to create new business models for Dapps that may not have been possible otherwise. The Blast project was created by the founder of the Blur NFT marketplace under the pseudonym Pacman.

Bitget lists high potential tokens in its innovation zone to provide improved accessibility to emerging DeFi ecosystems. The inclusion of BLAST in Bitget's spot helps users engage in the initial launch phases of the trending low-cap tokens.

This initiative aligns with Bitget's broader expansion goals across its spot and various other trading corridors. With a focus on providing users with opportunities to invest in popular and valuable projects, Bitget is now one of the top 10 crypto spot trading platforms with over 900 coins and 1000+ pairs. Bitget continues to lead in the crypto derivatives market, with its Open Interest (OI) indicator surging past $6 billion last month, securing a substantial 25% share of the total market. In the past 30 days, Bitget recorded the highest monthly inflow among all centralized exchanges, with $1.3 billion in new capital, strengthening its position as industry leader.

For more information on BLAST initial token listings, users can visit here.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 25 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team).