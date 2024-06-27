Qorbis Launches Spend Management Platform To Streamline Yacht Charter Financial Management and Changeovers
Developed in consultation with industry specialists, the Qorbis platform delivers unparalleled time and cost savings to the yacht charter business.
Qorbis minimizes any points of friction - changeovers are streamlined and disbursement happens without delay.”WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Qorbis, an industry leader in financial technology solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its spend management platform designed specifically to overcome the financial challenges faced by the yacht charter industry.
— Tom Witton, Head of Sales and Co-Founder of Qorbis
The Qorbis platform delivers unparalleled time and cost savings through high levels of spend control, the rapid movement of funds and competitive foreign exchange (FX) rates, all while offering the unique ability to brand Visa debit cards with a business's own branding.
Developed in consultation with industry specialists, the Qorbis platform allows each charter’s finances to be siloed, with the ability to instantly transfer funds and reconcile expenses against APAs with unlimited sub-accounts and bespoke reporting.
“The yachting industry, known for its luxurious experiences and elite clientele, demands precision and efficiency in financial management,” says Tom Witton, Head of Sales and Co-Founder of Qorbis. “Qorbis minimizes any points of friction - changeovers are streamlined and disbursement happens without delay.”
Qorbis gives charter management complete real-time visibility and control over operational bank accounts and unlimited segregated sub-accounts and Visa debit cards via the platform's dashboard. Each yacht under management is allocated a dedicated bank account, with three APA cards per vessel.
Card spend limits and categories can be set and adjusted instantly, with real-time visibility of transactions and funds instantly sent and recalled between accounts. Integration with popular accounting software via APIs facilitates direct reporting and the creation of bespoke end-of-charter statements.
“The Qorbis solution delivers efficient purchasing, minimized expense fraud, and seamless reporting at a more cost-effective price-point than competitor offerings,” adds Tom. “We know how important it is that changeover days and crew rotations run smoothly, which is why we’ve designed our platform with this in mind.”
Cards and the platform's dashboard can also be branded entirely as the business's own, boosting brand visibility and engagement and delivering actionable spend data.
"Our goal is to empower yacht charter businesses with the tools they need to control costs, save time, and enhance their brand image,” says Stephen Williams, CEO, Qorbis. “The Qorbis platform is designed to meet the unique financial challenges of the industry, providing a comprehensive solution that drives efficiency and profitability."
Key Features and Benefits include:
ENHANCED SPEND CONTROL: Gain comprehensive oversight of all financial transactions with advanced tracking and reporting capabilities, ensuring every dollar is accounted for and spent wisely.
COMPETITIVE FX RATES: Benefit from highly competitive foreign exchange rates, minimizing currency conversion costs and providing significant savings for international transactions.
CUSTOM-BRANDED SPENDING CARDS: Elevate your brand presence with the ability to personalize all spending cards with your yacht charter company's logo and design. This feature not only reinforces brand identity but also offers a sophisticated touch to the client experience.
TIME EFFICIENCY: Automate routine financial tasks and reduce administrative burdens with an intuitive interface and seamless integration with existing financial systems. This allows staff to focus on delivering exceptional services rather than managing expenses.
With Qorbis's spend management platform, yacht charter companies can now navigate the complexities of financial management with ease, while making time and cost savings.
ABOUT QORBIS
Qorbis helps businesses across the US take control of spending and provides discounted benefits via our embedded products. Qorbis’s platform is user-friendly, secure, and scalable and embeds customized financial and concierge solutions into a business's own product and services, creating new revenue streams, and enhancing its brand, to help save time and money. Through partnerships with best-in-class providers of banking and technology, our model allows any size business to offer a range of branded and licensed services to their customers, including corporate cards, accounts, P2P payments, and QStyle, a global travel and lifestyle concierge. Qorbis is a financial technology company with banking services provided by Evolve Bank & Trust, Member FDIC. The Qorbis Visa® Debit Cards are issued by Evolve Bank & Trust pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. www.qorbis.com
Brooke Dallow
Marketing and Communications - Qorbis
brooke.dallow@qorbis.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram