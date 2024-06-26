ProvisionAi’s AutoO2 Selected as 2024 Green Supply Chain Technology Partner

Inbound Logistics Selects Partners that Empower Sustainable Supply Chains

FRANKLIN, Tenn., June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProvisionAi, the only provider of a patented optimized replenishment transportation scheduling solution, announces that Inbound Logistics magazine has recognized it as a 2024 Green Technology Partner. ProvisionAi’s AutoO2 empowers sustainable supply chains by successfully removing trucks from the road to lower carbon emissions by filling trucks fuller with damage-free shipments.



“Last year, we took 88,000 trucks off the road,” says Tom Moore, Founder and CEO of ProvisionAi. “By implementing AutoO2 load optimization, shippers get more product on each vehicle, which means fewer journeys, resulting in savings, less carbon, and safer roads. Our goal this year is to remove 188,000 trucks from the road.”

AutoO2 uses mathematics and artificial intelligence to convert shipping requirements into optimized full loads, generating carbon savings and reducing transportation costs by 5-10%. The technology gathers data from existing systems to generate the optimized shipment configuration and the associated 3-D load diagram. The AutoO2 optimization solution leverages machine learning to optimize shipments with over 300 parameters: axle weight, stacking, and both product—and customer-specific loading rules. It can be customized further to align with existing systems.

“Last year, one of our smaller clients saved $2.4M by implementing AutoO2,” adds Moore. “By maximizing payload, shippers minimize their carbon footprint.”

About ProvisionAi

ProvisionAi ensures global companies' supply plans are both high-service and can be cost-effectively executed…that is, making planning and execution "play nice together." LevelLoad from ProvisionAi is a transportation scheduling solution featuring optimized, capacity-constrained replenishment. AutoO2 is an optimizing load builder that converts deployment requirements into efficient, damage-free shipments. Together, LevelLoad and AutoO2 drive customer service and long-term transportation planning objectives despite the realities of supply chain network constraints. The results include improved on-time and in-full customer service, fuller loads, higher use of preferred freight carriers, and lower costs. Clients save millions by tendering loads early to reserve preferred carriers, filling truckloads optimally to minimize wasted capacity, improving customer order fulfillment, and reducing costs. The patented technology saves money and carbon for companies like Unilever, Baxter, P&G, and Kimberly-Clark. For more information, visit www.provisionai.com.

