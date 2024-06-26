Life & Banc Split Corp. Completes Treasury Offering

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

TORONTO, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: LBS, LBS.PR.A) Life & Banc Split Corp. (the “Fund”) is pleased to announce that it has completed a treasury offering of class A shares and preferred shares (the “Class A Shares” and “Preferred Shares”, respectively) for aggregate gross proceeds of $36.2 million. The Class A Shares and Preferred Shares will trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the existing symbols LBS (Class A Shares) and LBS.PR.A (Preferred Shares).

The Class A Shares were offered at a price of $7.55 per Class A Share for a distribution rate of 15.9% on the issue price, and the Preferred Shares were offered at a price of $10.15 per Preferred Share for a yield to maturity of 7.3%.(1)

The syndicate of agents for the offering was led by RBC Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets, National Bank Financial Inc., and Scotiabank and included Hampton Securities Limited, Canaccord Genuity Corp., BMO Capital Markets, Raymond James Ltd., TD Securities Inc., iA Private Wealth Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Manulife Wealth Inc., Research Capital Corporation, Richardson Wealth Limited, and Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc.

The Fund invests in a portfolio consisting of common shares of the six largest Canadian banks and the four major publicly traded Canadian life insurance companies:

Bank of Montreal Great-West Lifeco Inc. National Bank of Canada The Bank of Nova Scotia Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Royal Bank of Canada iA Financial Corporation Inc. The Toronto-Dominion Bank Sun Life Financial Inc. Manulife Financial Corporation

Over the last 10 years, the Class A Shares have delivered a 12.6% per annum total return based on NAV, outperforming the S&P/TSX Composite TR Index by 5.1% per annum.(1) The Preferred Shares have returned 5.3% per annum over the last 10 years, outperforming the S&P/TSX Preferred Share TR Index by 2.9% per annum.(1)

About Brompton Funds

Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager with income focused investment solutions including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other TSX traded investment funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton’s investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell shares of the Fund on the TSX or other alternative Canadian trading system (an “exchange”). If the shares are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying shares of the Fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning shares of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the Fund in its public filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in share value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account certain fees such as redemption costs or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Compound Annual NAV Returns to May 31, 2024 1-Yr 3-Yr 5-Yr 10-Yr S.I. Class A Shares (TSX: LBS) 24.3% 6.2% 15.6% 12.6% 10.2% S&P/TSX Composite TR Index 17.6% 7.4% 10.2% 7.5% 6.7% Preferred Shares (TSX: LBS.PR.A) 6.7% 5.9% 5.8% 5.3% 5.3% S&P/TSX Preferred Share TR Index 22.3% 1.1% 5.7% 2.4% 2.5%

Returns are for the periods ended May 31, 2024 and are unaudited. Inception date October 17, 2006. The table shows the compound return on a Class A Share and Preferred Share for each period indicated compared to the S&P/TSX Composite Index (“Composite Index”) and the S&P/TSX Preferred Share TR Index (“Preferred Share Index”) (together the “Indices”). The Composite Index tracks the performance, on a market weight basis, of a broad index of large-capitalization issuers listed on the TSX. The Preferred Share Index tracks the performance, on a market‑weight basis, of a broad index of preferred shares trading on the TSX that meet the criteria relating to size, liquidity and issuer rating. The Fund invests in a passively managed portfolio of four Canadian insurance companies and six Canadian banks. The Fund is not expected to mirror the performance of Indices, which have more diversified portfolios. Further, the indices are calculated without the deduction of management fees, fund expenses and trading commissions, whereas the performance of the Fund is calculated after deducting such fees and expenses. Further, the performance of the Class A Shares is impacted by the leverage provided by the Preferred Shares.

Past performance does not necessarily indicate how the Fund will perform in the future. The information shown is based on the NAV per Class A Share and the redemption price per Preferred Share and assumes that distributions made by the Fund on the Class A Shares and Preferred Shares in the periods shown were reinvested (at the NAV per Class A Share or redemption price per Preferred Share) in additional Class A Shares or Preferred Shares of the Fund, as applicable.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the Fund, to the future outlook of the Fund and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the Fund. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor will there be any sale of such securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.