East View Partners with Minnesota Historical Society on Major Minnesota Daily Newspapers Project
The Minnesota Historical Society (MNHS) has engaged East View for a major Minnesota daily newspapers project.MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- East View Information Services is pleased to announce that the Minnesota Historical Society (MNHS) has engaged its services for a major Minnesota daily newspapers project.
MNHS has for several decades been involved in the curation of a large collection of Minnesota newspapers in microfilm. In addition to creation and curation of microfilm, MNHS currently makes the content available via the Minnesota Digital Newspaper Hub, a searchable website that contains geographically and culturally diverse newspapers published in Minnesota between 1849 and today. East View has been engaged to support these efforts, with the objective of enhancing the microfilm creation and digitization efforts of MNHS.
East View’s work with MNHS on the Minnesota daily newspapers project will encompass:
* Digitization from microfilm of over 1.5 MM pages of local Minnesota newspaper content.
* Processing over 1.5 MM pages of local Minnesota newspaper content to the 2022 National Digital Newspaper Project specifications.
* Duplicating via the analog process over 1,200 reels of microfilm containing local Minnesota newspaper content.
The project is funded by the Minnesota Legacy Amendment, through the vote of Minnesotans on Nov. 4, 2008, and will include regional daily newspapers from the Twin Cities, Duluth, St. Cloud, and Rochester.
“East View has decades of experience with microfilm conversion and newspaper digitization, particularly in developing large scale digital archives of major international publications for our own Global Press Archive program,” said Logan McMillen, program manager for East View’s Department of Digital Publishing. “East View is uniquely well suited to support organizations like MNHS and we are excited to lend our expertise to important historical preservation projects such as these, especially one that is so close to home.”
East View has worked with a variety of institutions on digital conversion and hosting projects and prides itself on supporting the full lifecycle of a project, from initial planning, rights diligence, and sourcing of material to scanning, OCR, and platformization. Learn more about our capabilities and services at eastview.com/digitization.
