Centre for Democracy & Technology Europe Appoints Digital Rights Leader Asha Allen as Director and Secretary General

(BRUSSELS) — The Centre for Democracy & Technology (CDT) Europe announced today that Asha Allen has been appointed its new Director and Secretary General.

Previously serving as the organisation’s Deputy Director and its Programme Director for Online Expression & Civic Space, Allen is a leading voice in digital rights and an award-nominated intersectional policy expert on online gender based violence. For three years, Allen spearheaded CDT’s engagement on the Digital Services Act, European Democracy Action Plan and building collaborative civil society engagement in such debates.

Allen brings over 12 years’ experience from across the business, legal and civil society sectors and has dedicated her career to advancing human rights in EU and international tech policy. Prior to joining CDT, Allen led advocacy on gender equality and digitalisation for the largest women’s rights umbrella organisation in Europe, published several analyses for institutions such as the OSCE and Council of Europe, and managed international projects in collaboration with UN women.

“Over the course of her career, and in her time at CDT Europe, Asha has fought to defend fundamental rights and advance democratic accountability in digital policy,” said Peter Hustinx, former European Data Protection Supervisor and chair of CDT Europe’s Board of Directors. “At a crucial moment for the future of technology and human rights, I am delighted that Asha will lead CDT Europe’s important work.”

“Asha is an experienced and strategic advocate who has played a leading role in strengthening civil society voices in EU policy debates,” said Alexandra Reeve Givens, President and CEO of CDT‘s global organisation. “Asha’s expertise on fundamental rights and technology policy is second to none, and she is beloved by her CDT colleagues and our broader community. I am so pleased that CDT Europe will benefit from her visionary leadership.”

In addition, Allen dedicates her time as an advocate towards numerous initiatives to advance the rights and protections for historically marginalised groups in the digital policy ecosystem, including initiatives such as the “Who Writes the Rules Campaign”, which advocates for increased participation of women of colour in EU policy making and the tech industry.

###

The Centre for Democracy & Technology (CDT) Europe is a nonprofit public interest advocacy organisation. We advocate for human rights and democratic principles in internet and technology policy.