Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,845 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,346 in the last 365 days.

Finrex Launches New Crypto-Card

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finrex, a leading financial technology company, is excited to announce the launch of its latest product, the Finrex Card. This innovative crypto-card is powered by Mastercard, allowing users to seamlessly spend their cryptocurrency like cash, both online and in-store. With no monthly fees and free ATM withdrawals within monthly limits, the Finrex Card offers a cost-effective and convenient way to use crypto for everyday transactions.

The Finrex Card is a game-changer for crypto enthusiasts, providing a simple and secure way to use their digital assets for everyday purchases. With the increasing popularity of cryptocurrency, the need for a reliable and user-friendly payment solution has become more apparent. The Finrex Card fills this gap by offering a seamless integration of crypto and traditional payment methods, making it easier for users to access and spend their digital assets.

One of the key features of the Finrex Card is its cost-effectiveness. With no monthly fees and free ATM withdrawals within monthly limits, users can save on transaction fees and enjoy the convenience of using their crypto for everyday purchases. After the monthly limit is reached, a minimal fee of $1.5 per withdrawal is charged, making it one of the most affordable crypto-cards in the market.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Finrex Card to the market, providing a solution for those looking to use their cryptocurrency for everyday transactions. With the Finrex Card, users can enjoy the benefits of both crypto and traditional payment methods, making it a versatile and convenient option for all," said John Smith, CEO of Finrex.

The Finrex Card is now available for sign-up, and users can easily set it up for free. With its seamless integration of crypto and traditional payment methods, the Finrex Card is set to revolutionize the way we use and spend cryptocurrency. For more information, visit the Finrex website and sign up for your Finrex Card today.

Gregory Moreau
Finrex
+1 705-996-2202
email us here

You just read:

Finrex Launches New Crypto-Card

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more