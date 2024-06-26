AdTheorent Wins “Best Predictive Modeling Solution” Designation in 7th Annual AI Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Honors Standout AI and Machine Learning Solutions and Companies

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market, today announced that AdTheorent , Inc., a machine learning pioneer using privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for programmatic advertisers, has been selected as winner of the “Best Predictive Modeling Solution” award, marking AdTheorent’s sixth win in the AI Breakthrough Awards program.



AdTheorent has created an algorithmic audience targeting solution – AdTheorent Predictive Audiences, built by ABi™ -- as an innovative and privacy-forward alternative to ID-based programmatic media audience targeting. ABi™, a suite of ML-powered platform tools, leverages customizable and primary-sourced seed data sets to mimic the audience profile of an advertiser’s target. The ML reads signals from the data to build a predictive audience model that scores programmatic inventory based on its likelihood of reaching an individual who meets a desired profile.

This privacy-forward predictive scoring delivers superior audience quality and KPI performance, without the use of cookies or IDs. When AdTheorent Predictive Audiences are deployed in platform to enhance AdTheorent’s KPI-based impression scoring, the result is a superior level of privacy-forward data-driven accuracy and accountability. With Predictive Targeting, campaigns can be optimized toward the advertiser-specified KPI. ABi’s™ use of audience profile parameters is flexible and customizable to each marketing strategy.

“AdTheorent’s algorithmic audience solutions represent the future of programmatic audience targeting – a needed and profound advancement from opaque ID-based audience segments that do not drive advertiser value,” said Jim Lawson, CEO of AdTheorent. “Thank you to AI Breakthrough for recognizing our 12 year + commitment to building and enhancing the most advanced and differentiated AI-based advertising technology solutions ever deployed.”

The mission of the AI Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of AI and machine learning-related categories, including Generative AI, Computer Vision, AIOps, Deep Learning, Robotics, Natural Language Processing, industry specific AI applications and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 5,000 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

“AdTheorent uses advanced machine learning and privacy-forward solutions to deliver impactful advertising campaigns for marketers. Seed data has traditionally been used for direct targeting of audience segments, with digital advertisers using the same type of targeting for years,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. “AdTheorent Predictive Audiences, built by ABi™ represents a more modern way for brands to reach relevant individuals without reliance on targetable user IDs or cookies. The result is a level of privacy-forward data-driven accuracy and accountability never before seen in digital advertising. That makes them our choice for ‘Best Predictive Modeling Solution!’”

About AI Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including Generative AI, Machine Learning, AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, Computer Vision and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent uses advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver impactful advertising campaigns for marketers. AdTheorent's machine learning-powered media buying platform powers its predictive targeting, predictive audiences, geo-intelligence, audience extension solutions and in-house creative capability, Studio A\T. Leveraging only non-sensitive data and focused on the predictive value of machine learning models, AdTheorent's product suite and flexible transaction models allow advertisers to identify the most qualified potential consumers coupled with the optimal creative experience to deliver superior results, measured by each advertiser's real-world business goals.

AdTheorent is consistently recognized with numerous technology, product, growth and workplace awards. AdTheorent was named “Best AdTech Platform” in the 2024 Digiday Media Awards and was honored with an AI Breakthrough Award and "Most Innovative Product" (B.I.G. Innovation Awards) for six years. Additionally, AdTheorent is the only seven-time recipient of Frost & Sullivan's "Digital Advertising Leadership Award." AdTheorent is headquartered in New York, with fourteen locations across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit adtheorent.com .

Media Contact: Steve Johansson 213.255.3658 steve@aibreakthroughawards.com