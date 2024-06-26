Final Offer Hires Former Keller Williams and Zillow Executives to Help Transform Real Estate Negotiations

Addition of industry veterans Rebecca Guthrie and Andrew Wild further scales leadership capabilities serving expansive proptech market

BOSTON, MA, USA, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Final Offer is pleased to announce the additions of Rebecca Guthrie and Andrew Wild to help fuel market expansion. Final Offer is an agent-driven real estate platform for negotiating home sales with offer clarity and real-time offer alerts for home buyers, sellers and any interested party. With the rapid growth of real estate broker and agent adoption, including expansion throughout the U.S. and Canada, Final Offer is enhancing its experienced leadership team, adding further capabilities to serve the evolving proptech market. Rebecca Guthrie joins Final Offer as Chief Operating Officer and Andrew Wild as Senior Vice President, Partnerships.

“We are thrilled to have Rebecca and Andrew on our executive team as we continue our journey of transforming the real estate industry and shaping the future of buying, selling and negotiating real estate,” said Founder and Co-CEO Danko Fatovic. “Our goal remains clear, to provide a preeminent consumer-facing, agent-driven negotiation platform for residential real estate, delivering clear, real-time offer alerts to all interested parties”.

Rebecca Guthrie is a passionate entrepreneur with over 15 years in real estate tech with experience building products and aligning growth. Guthrie has worked across real estate tech including as VP, Strategic Products and Partnerships with Keller Williams Realty (“KW”). Prior to KW she founded, grew and exited the real estate transaction coordination software company, Preclose, and managed operations at real estate CRM platform, BoomTown. Known for her strategic vision and operational excellence, she has a proven track record of driving growth and efficiency in fast-paced environments. Her leadership and innovative approach will deepen operational expertise at Final Offer.

Andrew Wild is an industry veteran bringing digital sales, enterprise sales and corporate business development experience from his time at Tom Ferry International and Zillow Group to Final Offer. As part of the original revenue team, he helped grow Zillow to $1B in revenue annually. Wild will develop targeted channel sales strategies and oversee partnerships that drive revenue growth for Final Offer. His proven track record in sales and partnerships will further propel Final Offer to the forefront of the real estate industry.

Agents using Final Offer today can publicly disclose the price and terms the seller has committed to accept as well as the price and terms of incoming offers as they are submitted. Buyers and agents are notified with real-time updates on price changes and competing offers. With pre-approvals verified in the system, all interested parties are getting the same information at the same time resulting in the best outcome for both buyers and sellers in every transaction.

About Final Offer

Final Offer, headquartered in the Boston area, is the sole consumer-facing platform, driven by agents, dedicated to managing and negotiating offers for residential real estate. The platform is built to elevate agents via additional levers and dynamic features that can include real visibility into the buying and selling process. Home sellers and their agents use the technology to drive the experience and can make changes in real-time that alert all interested parties, enabling buyers to actively participate in the process. Buyers and their agents experience the control that comes with information and opportunity. See the process on full display on https://www.finaloffer.com.

