United Holiness Church of Jesus Christ Elects Rev. Soojin Lee as New General Assembly President

SEOUL, KOREA, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant development, the United Holiness Church of Jesus Christ has elected Pastor Soojin Lee of Manmin Central Church as the new president of its General Assembly.

The election took place during the 34th General Assembly held at Jeonju Manmin Church on June 25th.

Founded in 1991, the United Holiness Church of Jesus Christ has been fervently spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ globally, emphasizing the Five-fold Gospel of Regeneration, Sanctification, Divine Healing, Resurrection, and Second Advent.

Their outreach extends beyond Korea to regions including Africa, Russia, and Central and South America.

The event commenced with a sermon by Pastor Soojin Lee, titled 'Love' (1 John 4:11-12), where she emphasized, "Love is the essence of God's nature. When we achieve true love, we can fully receive God's abundant love and grace."

In a pivotal second session of the council, key activities unfolded, featuring executive elections and the presentation of audit reports.

The highlight of the proceedings was the election of Pastor Soojin Lee as the new General Assembly President.

The newly elected leadership includes Pastor Mikyung Lee and Elder Johnny Kim as Vice-Presidents, General Secretary Pastor Hakyoung Lim, Clerk Pastor Taegyu Moon, Deputy Clerk Pastor Seongchil Lee, Treasurer Pastor Miyoung Lee, and Deputy Treasurer Pastor Hyeongryeol Park.

The United Holiness Church of Jesus Christ's commitment to spreading the gospel and fostering spiritual growth continues to be a driving force in the region and beyond.

