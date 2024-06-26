Proactive MD Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance, Reinforcing Commitment to Data Security in Healthcare
Proactive MD completes SOC 2 Type II audit for its Proactive IQ® platform, highlighting its commitment to top-tier data security and privacy in healthcare.GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proactive MD, a leading healthcare delivery organization providing Advanced Primary Care and innovative health solutions, proudly announces the successful completion of its SOC 2 Type II audit for its Proactive IQ® population health management and analytics platform. This achievement underscores Proactive MD's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of data security and privacy within the healthcare industry.
The SOC 2 Type II independent service auditors’ report, issued by Sensiba LLP, validates that Proactive MD's systems and processes meet the rigorous criteria for security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of customer data. This milestone demonstrates the company's dedication to ensuring the protection of sensitive information and maintaining trust among clients and partners.
“At Proactive MD, we live by our Patient Promise: we are only and always about the patient, and we promise to fight for their greatest good,” said Jeremy VanderKnyff, Chief Integration and Informatics Officer at Proactive MD. “That obligation extends to the deeply personal health information our patients entrust to our care. Achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance is a testament to our ongoing commitment to preserving that trust.”
Obtaining this significant compliance follows a thorough examination of Proactive MD's information security policies, procedures, and practices. It is an important step in the company's broader strategy to enhance data security measures, comply with evolving industry regulations, and mitigate risks associated with the handling of sensitive health information.
Proactive MD ensures adherence to the highest standards by leveraging platforms like Drata for continuous monitoring of internal security controls, ensuring end-to-end security and compliance across the organization with real-time visibility. Proactive MD has taken the additional step of publishing its Trust Center, trust.proactive.md, to transparently share real-time monitoring of dozens of security controls with patients, clients, and partners.
Proactive MD remains at the forefront of providing comprehensive healthcare solutions that prioritize the well-being of patients and create healthier, more productive workforces. The demonstration of SOC 2 Type II compliance aligns with the company's commitment to excellence and positions Proactive MD as a partner for organizations seeking a reliable and secure healthcare vendor.
For more information about Proactive MD and its comprehensive healthcare solutions, please visit www.proactive.md.
About Proactive MD:
Proactive MD provides comprehensive healthcare solutions designed to elevate the standard of primary care for patients, employers, and health plan partners. We aim to provide the highest-quality care and challenge the limitations of traditional primary care with our industry-leading solutions, going above and beyond to meet each patient's unique needs. Built upon strong provider-patient relationships, our approach ensures personalized care at every step, with a commitment to guiding patients through the entire healthcare continuum. Serving patients nationwide, Proactive MD is headquartered in Simpsonville, SC. Learn more about how we're reshaping the future of healthcare at www.proactive.md.
Leah Shilts
Proactive MD
+1 864-501-0751
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
X
Instagram