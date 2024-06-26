Tunisian Customs and the private sector: joint commitments to fight corruption

Since 2019, Tunisian Customs has been a partner of the WCO Anti-Corruption and Integrity Promotion (A-CIP) Programme. With the support of WCO experts, it organized a workshop on 13 June 2024 to present the Customs Integrity Perception Survey results and the commitment of Tunisian private sector players. This is all part of the approach to combating corruption and promoting integrity set out in the Tunisian Customs strategic plan.

Driven by a firm desire to continue strengthening mutual trust between economic operators and Customs services, Tunisian Customs invited representatives of the private sector to continue the active and sincere dialogue based on the results of the two surveys. The goal was to identify avenues for progress by applying a rigorous method for finding common solutions tailored to all stakeholders.

With the conviction that no organization can succeed alone in meeting the challenges of the fight against corruption, Tunisian Customs created the conditions for a constructive exchange based on the conclusions of the survey analyses, the identification of the real expectations of each of the players and the drafting of a joint action plan to develop a sustainable integrity approach in the Tunisian Customs context.

Carried out in collaboration with the Tunisian International Cooperation Office and experts from the Canada Border Services Agency and Niger Customs, the workshop made each participant aware of the importance of communicating regularly with all stakeholders. As Tunisia's Comptroller General pointed out, "talking about corruption is no longer a taboo, and dialogue between Customs and the private sector is of vital importance if we are to take effective action against this scourge".

The WCO A-CIP Programme provides technical assistance and capacity-building support to WCO Member administrations implementing integrity-related initiatives in line with the WCO Revised Arusha Declaration. For more information, please contact capacity.building@wcoomd.org.