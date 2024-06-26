Hennessey's VelociRaptor 'Freedom Series' Debuts with Armed Forces Tribute Ahead of Independence Day

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

New VelociRaptor ‘Freedom Series’ designed as a tribute to US service personnel

Limited 100-unit total production run exclusive to Ford Bronco Raptor, F-150 Raptor, and Raptor R

Patriotism runs strong with every red, white, or blue VelociRaptor ‘Freedom Series’ model equipped with USA graphics, plus an American flag and vehicle mount



SEALY, Texas, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hennessey, the Texas-based hypercar manufacturer and high-performance vehicle creator, has announced a new patriotic special edition for the VelociRaptor line-up of vehicles ahead of Independence Day. Named the ‘Freedom Series’, the package comprises military-style ‘USA’ and ‘HPE 91’ graphics paired with distinctive 20-inch Vossen off-road bronze wheels.

Alongside the more recent VelociRaptor Bronco, Hennessey’s VelociRaptor F-150 is one of the world’s most popular modified Ford Raptors with more than 3,000 produced for customers globally. Over the years, VelociRaptor models have been bought by top celebrities, rockstars, sports stars, and fun-loving gearheads – the ‘Freedom Series’ adds another dimension to the VelociRaptor brand.

John Hennessey, company Founder and CEO: “For more than a decade, Hennessey VelociRaptor models have provided the power, performance, style, and sound that our customers love. With our new Freedom Series, we honor America’s military and reward buyers with an exclusive and patriotic limited edition that looks mean, sounds meaner, and is justifiably the apex predator!”

The Freedom Series package works perfectly with the new ‘Shelter Green’ paint color – introduced by Ford for the 2024 model year – but can be added to any 2024+ VelociRaptor 500 Bronco, VelociRaptor 600, or VelociRaptoR 1000. The limited production ‘Freedom Series’ is priced at $9,950 in addition to the cost of the base model and VelociRaptor package.

The exclusive new package is limited to just 100 units in total across the three Ford models – designed as a patriotic tribute to US service personnel. Alongside a huge satin black and gunmetal grey ‘USA’ graphic, Hennessey adds a signature ‘HPE-91’ at the base of both front doors – a nod to the founding year of Hennessey Performance Engineering. To further emphasize the patriotism behind the build, every VelociRaptor ‘Freedom Series’ model is equipped with a US flag and mounting hardware to fly the flag on or off-road.

Support and respect for service personnel is a significant element of the Hennessey business. Alongside employing numerous ex-service personnel, Hennessey also trains veterans through its long-running Tuner School program. The unique training and education course coaches students to become the next wave of professionals in the automotive performance and racing industry. Since 2008, Tuner School has helped to transform the lives and careers of more than 500 students, including many service veterans. Those attending Tuner School have the opportunity to work with Hennessey’s range of high-performance vehicles and the Venom F5 hypercar.

Hennessey’s ‘Freedom Series’ package is available now on the VelociRaptor 500 Bronco, VelociRaptor 600, and VelociRaptoR 1000. All models benefit from the company’s comprehensive 3-year / 36,000-mile limited warranty. Interested parties can find out more and place orders for global shipping through authorized Ford retailers, or with Hennessey directly at HennesseyPerformance.com, or by calling +1 979.885.1300.

About Hennessey Performance

Based in Sealy, Texas, the Hennessey business comprises Hennessey Special Vehicles (HSV), Hennessey Performance (HPE), and Tuner School. The company has re-engineered more than 16,000 vehicles for performance enthusiasts worldwide to deliver unparalleled driving thrills. Alongside modifying a diverse range of sports and muscle cars since 1991, the company has also applied its high-performance expertise to trucks and SUVs.

Every Hennessey product is dyno-proven, fully track-tested, street-legal, and warrantied. Customers can choose from road-ready performance-enhanced vehicles by Hennessey from various brands, including Cadillac, Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Jeep, and Ram, all benefitting from a host of high-performance upgrades.

With its own test track, engineering curriculum for aspiring tuners, 100 team members, and capacity to simultaneously work on around 50 vehicles, Hennessey Performance is one of the world's leading specialist vehicle engineering companies. HennesseyPerformance.com

About Hennessey Special Vehicles

The Hennessey Special Vehicles team was formed to create the world-record-breaking hypercars, the Hennessey Venom GT (270.49 mph in 2014) – still the world’s fastest manual car, and the current world-record-holding 'fastest convertible' the Hennessey Venom GT Roadster (265.5 mph in 2016).

In 2020, Hennessey Special Vehicles launched the 100% bespoke, twin-turbocharged, 6.6-liter V8 Venom F5 Coupe, which sold out in 2021. An open-top Roadster and track-focused Revolution variant joined the F5 Coupe in 2022 and 2023, boasting the F5's prodigious 1,817 bhp 'Fury' engine. In mid-2023, the Texas-based company revealed the Venom F5 Revolution Roadster, which combines visceral open-air motoring with a racing circuit focus. The company is delivering like never before on its mission of 'making fast cars faster'. HennesseySpecialVehicles.com

About Tuner School

Tuner School is a unique training and education program that works to train students to become the next wave of professionals in the automotive performance and racing industry. Established in 2008, Tuner School has helped to transform the lives and careers of more than 500 students. The varied curriculum covers the theoretical and practical secrets of ‘Making Fast Cars Faster’, informed by the experienced Hennessey team.

