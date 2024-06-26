The WCO supports the EAC Simplified Trade Regime through the Hamonized System

In a concerted effort to promote and facilitate cross border trade while safeguarding revenues, the East African Community (EAC) Secretariat and EAC Partner States, conducted a meeting of customs and trade experts from 3 to 8 June 2024, in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, with the support from the EU-WCO HS-Africa Programme, funded by the European Union. The objective of the meeting was to review and update the list of commonly traded products under the Simplified Trade Regime (STR), and transpose them to the EAC Common External Tariff (CET) 2022 version.

The process was necessary to take into account new products that are currently being traded across the border but not included in the existing STR list. Furthermore, it was important to align the list to the updated version of the Harmonised System (HS) since the list was developed based on the HS 2012 version. Participants further made recommendations for consideration by policy organs aiming at enhancing simplified trade regime.

The meeting was attended by Customs and Trade Experts from the Partner States and staff from the EAC Secretariat. The experts updated and transposed the list of commonly traded goods under Simplified Trade Regime that shall be considered by the next EAC Policy Organs Meeting.

This activity is part of the multi-annual partnership work plan between the WCO and the EAC within the framework of the EU-WCO HS Africa Programme. For more information please contact wcohsafrica@wcoomd.org.