Sage Announces Comprehensive Native-Cloud Construction Suite for Specialty Contractors

Sage for Specialty Contractors is an end-to-end solution that helps increase productivity and profitability by managing all phases of construction and field service

ATLANTA, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage, the trusted software provider for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) in the construction industry, today announces the launch of Sage for Specialty Contractors, an end-to-end native-cloud construction suite that is built to handle the complexities specialty contractors face every day.



Sage for Specialty Contractors enables contractors to handle every aspect of their business from preconstruction to closeout, and everything in between. It helps them save time, avoid error-prone work, improve communication with field teams, and make informed decisions with real-time data. Sage for Specialty Contractors includes:

Construction Management: Enables specialty contractors to win more business and deliver projects more efficiently. Sage Construction Management is built for collaboration and mobility, with real-time anytime, anywhere access to project information so teams can stay in sync.



Field Service Operations: Designed for specialty contractors with service technicians (including HVAC, MEP, refrigeration, fire protection, security/ alarm, and others), Sage Field Operations helps field technicians and office staff improve productivity and reduce risk with an up-to-date picture of crucial metrics like average repair time, technician utilization, and customer satisfaction.



Construction Financials: Built specifically for construction, Sage Intacct Construction gives teams total visibility into the health of their projects and business. Real-time insights into job costs, change orders, invoices, and more, help teams stay on top of project finances.



“Specialty contractors have distinct needs and require software that can keep up with their demands across all phases of construction. At Sage, we’ve dedicated decades to understanding these nuances,” said Julie Adams, Senior Vice President, Construction and Real Estate, Sage. “With Sage for Specialty Contractors, Sage now offers the most comprehensive end-to-end native cloud suite covering field service, construction management, and financials, including Sage Intacct Construction, the only accounting solution endorsed by the AICPA.”

Sage for Specialty Contractors is built on a multi-tenant, true-cloud foundation, delivering automatic updates so teams are always on the latest version. Sage is committed to providing an open platform and partner ecosystem to provide customers with the power of choice -- the flexibility to choose the right mix of Sage and partner-provided solutions that is optimal for their business today and can flexibly scale and adapt with them as their needs change.

Airstron, a HVAC contractor in Florida, has benefitted from having an integrated solution built for specialty contractors by automating tasks that were previously completed manually, improving their productivity, level of service, and cash flow.

“Sage solutions for operations and finance have transformed the way we work,” said Jamie Pascucci, operations manager at Airstron. “We’re able to be more efficient at every step, we have more insight into the profitability of our service business, and we have greater visibility into every aspect of our operation.”

Sage for Specialty Contractors is available now from authorized Sage resellers, the largest and most experienced partner network in the industry. Learn more about Sage for Specialty Contractors here. For more information about Sage construction solutions, visit SageCRE.com.

