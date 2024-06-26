Register for upcoming virtual sessions on new English language arts standards

The new Iowa Academic Standards for English Language Arts and Literacy in History/Social Studies, Science and Technical Subjects have been formally adopted by the Iowa State Board of Education. To support schools in implementing the 2024 standards, a series of virtual learning sessions covering several topics will be available throughout July and August.

School administrators and educators are encouraged to register for the following general learning sessions on the new standards.

Overview Session (Select one)

● July 2, 9:30 - 11:30 a.m.

● July 2, 1 - 3 p.m.

● July 9, 9:30 - 11:30 a.m.

● July 9, 1 - 3 p.m.

● July 23, 9:30 - 11:30 a.m.

Foundation Skills (Select one)

● July 12, 9:30 - 11:30 a.m.

● July 15, 1 - 3 p.m.

● July 23, 1 - 3 p.m.

● July 24, 9:30 - 11:30 a.m.

● July 25, 1 - 3 p.m.

Additionally, two-hour virtual sessions are also available to deepen understanding of the Shifts in ELA/Literacy and Depth of Knowledge. Participants can register for one or both session topics.

Shifts in ELA/Literacy

● Aug. 1, 9:30 - 11:30 a.m.

● Aug. 1, 1 - 3 p.m. (Repeat session)

Depth of Knowledge

● Aug. 7, 9:30 - 11:30 a.m.

● Aug. 7, 1 - 3 p.m. (Repeat session)

The revisions to the academic standards are a result of a collaborative effort and review. A diverse team of elementary and secondary educators, administrators, content experts and consultants, parents, representatives from higher education, business/industry and community partners provided input on the revised standards.

A copy of the Iowa Academic Standards for English Language Arts and Literacy in History/Social Studies, Science and Technical Subjects can be found on the Iowa Department of Education’s website.

Questions regarding the new standards can be directed to Leigh Bellville, April Gosselink-Lemke or Wanda Steuri.