Data Marketplace Platform Market Research Report 2024: Latest Trends, Size & Share, Report and Forecast 2032

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Data Marketplace Platform Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2032,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the data marketplace platform market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, along with a breakdown of segments within the industry.

The global data marketplace platform market size reached US$ 1,192.1 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7,312.5 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 22.33% during 2024-2032.

Data Marketplace Platform Market Overview:

A data marketplace platform serves as a digital venue where individuals and organizations can buy, sell, or exchange various types of data. These platforms facilitate the monetization and sharing of data assets across industries and sectors. Data sellers can offer structured or unstructured data sets, ranging from consumer behavior insights to financial market trends.

Buyers, on the other hand, can access a diverse array of data to inform their decision-making processes, enhance business intelligence, or fuel innovation. The platform typically provides tools for data discovery, validation, and secure transactions, ensuring data integrity and compliance with privacy regulations. Data marketplace platforms cater to a wide range of users, including data providers, data consumers, and intermediaries such as data brokers or aggregators.

Data Marketplace Platform Market Trends:

The increasing demand for data-driven decision-making across industries is driving the global market. Moreover, the proliferation of IoT devices generates vast amounts of data, necessitating platforms that can aggregate, analyze, and monetize this information. Continual advancements in technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning enhance the capabilities of data marketplace platforms, enabling more accurate predictions and personalized recommendations. Additionally, the rise of cloud computing facilitates the storage and processing of large datasets, making data marketplace platforms more scalable and cost-effective.

Moreover, regulatory changes and privacy concerns prompt organizations to adopt secure and compliant data exchange platforms, supporting the development of trusted data marketplaces. Furthermore, the growing awareness of the potential economic value of data encourages businesses to explore new revenue streams through data monetization, fostering the growth of data marketplace platforms. The emergence of blockchain technology offers decentralized and transparent data exchange solutions, attracting both enterprises and individuals to participate in data marketplaces with increased trust and security.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• Adobe, Inc.

• Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Amazon.com, Inc.)

• BattleFin

• Datarade GmbH

• Dawex Systems

• Microsoft Corporation

• Narrative I/O, Inc.

• Oracle Corporation

• SAP SE

• Snowflake Inc.

Data Marketplace Platform Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, component, type, revenue model, enterprise size, and end user.

Breakup by Component:

• Platform

• Services

Breakup by Type:

• Personal Data Marketplace Platforms

• B2B Data Marketplace Platforms

• IoT Data Marketplace Platforms

Breakup by Revenue Model:

• Subscription

• Commission

• Paid Features

• Others

Breakup by Enterprise Size:

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium Enterprises

Breakup by End User:

• Financial Services

• Advertising, Media and Entertainment

• Retail and CPG

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Technology

• Public Sector

• Manufacturing

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (USA, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, others)

• Middle East/Africa

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, others)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2018-2023)

• Market Outlook (2024-2032)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

