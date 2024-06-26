GTT Appoints Industry Veteran Tim Medina as CFO

ARLINGTON, Va., June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTT Communications, Inc., a leading global provider of secure cloud networking solutions for multinational organizations, announced today the appointment of Tim Medina as the company’s chief financial officer (CFO). In this capacity, Medina will lead GTT’s global finance group, which includes financial operations, billing, investor relations, banking and advisory relationships.



“I’m thrilled to have Tim join GTT’s executive team as our CFO, bringing a compelling combination of strategic vision, leadership and execution to the role,” said Ed Morche, chief executive officer, GTT. “Tim has demonstrated his ability to provide high-impact, value-creating financial guidance and operational expertise, which will be instrumental as we continue to invest in the business to achieve profitable revenue growth.”

Medina brings over 25 years of extensive experience as a CFO in both private and public companies in the US and internationally. His experience spans a wide range of financial areas, including strategy, capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and risk management across industries such as managed services, communications, information technology and software as a service.

He was most recently CFO and EVP at Stride, Inc., and prior to that spent 15 years as CFO and EVP of TPx Communications. Medina has also held executive leadership roles with IWO, Verizon and CTI Movil. His impressive track record includes leading and executing more than 20 acquisitions, business transformation, raising capital and developing a reputation for talent development by nurturing teams.

Medina holds a master’s degree from McDonough School of Business at Georgetown University and a bachelor’s degree from the Elliott School of International Affairs at George Washington University.

